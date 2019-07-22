Dundee allotment going from strength to strength with some patches in full bloom

A new allotment space in Maryfield has been flourishing since residents grouped together to open the plot.

The Arklay Terrace Community Growing Area was announced in January and work has been ongoing to get it open.

Now allotment patches are in full bloom, producing stock for locals, including tomatoes and peppers.

Having previously been used as a storage area for cladding, the site has undergone a major overhaul as well as a name change.

The Foxglove Community Gardens received £30,000 of funding from the community regeneration fund.

Ken Bambury spoke to the Tele earlier this year before he explained how people are clamouring for space at the site.

He said: “There has been a lot of engagement with the local community regarding the growing area and I can’t say I’m surprised by how successful it’s been.

“I know that other growing areas like the Tayview Community Garden have proven hugely popular.

“There is a waiting list now for people looking to get a space as it is full-up.”

Ken revealed that, as well as the conventional tomatoes and peppers in situ, there are also oriental vegetables on offer.

He added: “We’ve got a really good mix of cultures working on patches.

“It’s great seeing all the different approaches used for growing.

“We’ve got young kids and teenagers using the space – it really has become a great community venue.

“Some residents who wouldn’t necessarily get out as much were surprised by just how big a transformation the area has taken in recent months. There are plans to develop a wildlife area and perhaps tend to our own bees.”

Ken extended his gratitude to Dundee City Council and those who had made the site possible, adding: “We had significant investment here.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short, said: “I would love to see more urban garden areas in the city.

“They are great therapeutic and sociable spaces.”