Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury picked up in last week’s friendly win over Peterhead.

The injury to the Dee frontman, however, is not as bad as first feared.

The new signing finished the match against the Blue Toon fine but complained of pain the following day and the club were concerned surgery might have been required.

That worry has proved to be unfounded following a scan but the former Watford man is set for weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of the season opener against Forfar on October 6.

And leaves him a major doubt for the league kick-off at Hearts on October 17.