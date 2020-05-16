Dundee on alert after Danny Swanson’s release from St Johnstone

Dundee United Scottish Cup hero Danny Swanson has been released by St Johnstone, Tele Sport understands.

And it opens up the possibility of the 33-year-old becoming a summer transfer target of Dundee.

Swanson, who lifted the cup with the Tangerines a decade ago, almost to the day, was linked with a loan move from Perth to Dens Park in January.

However, he stayed at McDiarmid Park and his contract has now run out.

He is sure to have plenty of offers before next season begins.

The playmaker returned to Saints two years ago for his third spell under Tommy Wright.

A combination of injury and the form of others kept him on the fringes this season.

He struggled to get game-time, making just three Premiership starts.

Wright first recruited Swanson on loan from Coventry City five years ago and went back for him after spells with Hearts and Hibs respectively.

At his peak, he was Saints’ main creative threat. In 2016-17 he scored 15 goals. The strike he will be best remembered for, though, was the long-range winner at Celtic Park in March 2015.

His career highlight with United, starring for Peter Houston’s cup winners.