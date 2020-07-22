Dundee Airport says it is back open for business and ready to welcome passengers

Staff at Dundee Airport say they are back open for business and ready to welcome passengers back.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit Scotland at the end of March, the city’s airport was forced to close its doors to all but essential travel.

However, this month the airport on Riverside Drive got back up and running, and has even been able to resume its daily flights to and from London City Airport.

Passengers can now expect to see screens and guidelines to help with social distancing at the airport, and hand sanitisers have been placed throughout the site as well.

A spokesman for Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), which runs Dundee Airport, told the Tele they are now starting to see general air traffic start back up again after the Scottish Government eased its lockdown and travel restrictions.

He said: “We have experienced a gradual resumption of passenger traffic since lockdown restrictions were lifted and as people cautiously make a return to air travel.

“There has also been some private charter activity and a resumption of general aviation traffic, albeit at a reduced level at this stage.

Since the airport reopened earlier this month, Dundee City Council has been on a mission to welcome back tourists to the city.

The local authority said it had been working with Loganair, who runs the daily flights to and from London City, to make sure the route was brought back as soon as was possible.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We worked closely with Loganair and the public service obligation funding partners to ensure that the London City service restarted after the suspension.

“As Dundee reopens for tourism the transport connection that the airport offers is an important part of the mix that will bring people back to the UK’s City Staycation of the Year destination.”