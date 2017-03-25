Dundee Airport operators are actively pursuing new links to connect the City of Discovery with the continent, it has been revealed.

Concerns were raised over the ramifications of Brexit on the city’s airport as EU chiefs warned airlines they needed to relocate their headquarters and sell off shares to EU nationals if they wanted to continue flying across the continent.

It has been reported that EU officials have told major carriers that in order to operate routes across Europe they must have a significant base on EU territory and a majority of their capital shares must be EU-owned.