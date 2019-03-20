Dundee Airport issues statement as people can’t get through to book flights

Dundee Airport has issued a statement to say its phone lines are down.

In a Tweet, the airport, which is operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), said BT was working on the issue and it hoped to have the matter resolved soon.

We are currently experiencing issues with our phone lines to the airport at the moment. BT are working on this and we will hopefully have it resolved soon. — Dundee Airport (@DNDAirport) March 20, 2019

Flights can still be booked via the firm’s website, at: hial.co.uk/dundee-airport/

The airport offers a twice-daily service to and from London Stansted.