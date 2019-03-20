Wednesday, March 20th 2019 Show Links
Dundee Airport issues statement as people can’t get through to book flights

by Steven Rae
March 20, 2019, 10:23 am
Dundee Airport has issued a statement to say its phone lines are down.

In a Tweet, the airport, which is operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), said BT was working on the issue and it hoped to have the matter resolved soon.

Flights can still be booked via the firm’s website, at: hial.co.uk/dundee-airport/

The airport offers a twice-daily service to and from London Stansted.

