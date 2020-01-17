Dundee Airport flights to be guided from Inverness as HIAL buys hub for air traffic staff

Dundee Airport operator HIAL is set to buy New Century House in Inverness as the location for its centralised air traffic control centre.

The combined surveillance centre in the Highland city will be the central hub at the heart of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) project.

The news comes as one trade union today slammed the plans.

A spokesman for HIAL, which operates seven Scottish airports, said: “It is expected the purchase of the building will be concluded shortly.

“Our board have approved the purchase of the building which will require a complete refit to ensure it delivers the requirements for the Air Traffic Management System (ATMS) programme.

“The ATMS programme, first announced in January 2018, will change the way air traffic services are provided at seven of our airports by running activities in a centralised tower and surveillance centre, and modernising the way airspace is managed.

“It will bring together air traffic management at five airports into a single location including our airports at Sumburgh, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall and Stornoway. There are no planned reductions in staff numbers as a result of the project.”

The organisation said that digital tower technology is “proven” and currently operating all over the world, including Sweden, Norway and at London City Airport in the UK.

“Cameras offer air traffic controllers panoramic views of the airfield showing more detail than is possible with the human eye,” the spokesman added.

“The implementation and delivery of the remote tower and surveillance centre is the largest and most complex project we have ever undertaken.

“Staff and unions, airport managers and senior HIAL personnel have been involved throughout the process. The Scottish Government and local politicians have also been kept informed.

“Our thorough engagement process continues with meetings with staff, partners, local representatives and MSPs over the next week.”

But, the Prospect Union released a statement, blasting HIAL for “relocating” and “downgrading services”.

A spokesman said: “HIAL is announcing proposals to shut air traffic towers in the Highlands and Islands, relocating them all to a remote site in Inverness, up to 300 miles away.

“The proposals also involve downgrading air traffic services at Benbecula and Wick airports.”

Prospect, which represents air traffic control staff at HIAL airports, said the proposals are “poorly thought-through, have not been consulted on, and will put the long-term future of vital services at risk”.

However, HIAL said: “Inverness presented the most compelling case and preferred option to support HIAL’s continued delivery of its core activities.

“Inverness proved best-suited from technical, operational and staffing perspectives. HIAL also took the views of our staff into account and Inverness was identified as the preferred location should relocation be required.

“Inverness is centrally located in relation to the other HIAL airports and has direct flights to Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Benbecula. It has road and rail connections with Dundee and Wick.

“HIAL is very conscious that integrating operations will involve significant personal change for air traffic control staff located at the other six airports.

“There will be no compulsory redundancies and we will ensure our staff are given individual support to help make the best choice for them and their personal circumstances.

“The programme will present opportunities for staff development. Training will be provided to ensure staff are fully competent in delivering the new operation.”

Further information is available at the HIAL website.