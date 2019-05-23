Dundee Airport closed today as staff go on strike over pay dispute

Dundee was one of six airports closed today as air traffic controllers went on strike over a pay dispute.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) said its airports at Dundee, Inverness, Benbecula and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides, Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney were all shut.

Earlier this month, the employees’ union Prospect announced a day of strike action as part of an ongoing dispute involving air traffic controllers which it says has been going on for more than a year.

The union said its members did not want to take industrial action but had been left with no choice after “running out of patience” with Hial.

Hial said it believes its air traffic controllers are well paid, adding it has been fully committed to resolving the dispute.