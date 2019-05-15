Dundee Airport buzzing with more than 100,000 ‘flights’ a day

Dundee is famous for many things – but a busy, bustling airport isn’t one of them.

Most people think just two flights to London and back take off and land every day from the city’s solitary runway.

But, in reality, Dundee Airport will soon see around 100,000 flights every single day.

Two beehives have been introduced as part of the airport’s environment and biodiversity plan, becoming the first airfield in the Highlands and Island Airports group to have such an initiative.

By the summer it is expected about 100,000 honey bees will be buzzing in and around Riverside.

Airport manager Derrick Lang said: “It’s a new project for us.

“There are two hives and they were put in place last week.

“We have started this in an area where these flights are not going to interrupt the bees.

“They are in the airfield perimeter. There are a lot of areas surrounding the airfield that would be good for the bees.”

Derrick said that with a lot of plants nearby, as well as Dundee University’s botanic gardens over the road, the location was ideal.

He added: “Who knows – at the end of the day we may well get some airport honey out of it.”

Looking after the bees is local hobbyist Sandy Scott.

Sandy said: “I took this up after I retired. I really enjoy it – I wish I had found it earlier in my life.

“There could be 100,000 bees down there come July over the two hives.

“It’s probably going to be the busiest airport for flying in Britain.”

Sandy added: “Dundee is actually the fourth-busiest airport in Scotland without the bees.

“The good thing about the airport is it is a controlled location and a secluded area.

“If they do well we will keep them down there and probably increase the number of hives.”

About 270 different types of bee have been recorded in the UK, with the honey bee among the most common.

Once the hives reach their full size the queen bee will leave with a proportion of the colony, and the remaining colony will raise a new queen.