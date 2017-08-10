A man was sentenced to eight months in prison when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Scott Lowden, 31, of Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, admitted a series of shoplifting offences from several stores in the city.

He firstly stole a quantity of digital radios and air fresheners from B&M in the Wellgate on September 27 2016.

Lowden thereafter stole a quantity of air fresheners and deodorant on April 3 from Tesco in Murraygate.

He also admitted stealing a quantity of fragrance from Boots at the Kingsway Retail Park on July 24.

Lowden, whose sentence was previously deferred for a social work report, was given an eight-month prison term by Sheriff Simon Collins.