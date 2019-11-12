Dundee aim to make derby defeat just a blip as boss McPake looks for a response

Dundee boss James McPake says his team need to ensure Friday’s derby defeat was nothing more than a blip.

The Dark Blues had been building up some momentum with three wins in a week heading into the clash with league leaders Dundee United.

That momentum was brought to a shuddering halt with a lacklustre 2-0 loss to their city rivals (see video below).

The defeat at Dens was their second derby reverse of the campaign and James has called for the same kind of response as they showed the first time.

He said: “It’s hurt over the weekend, like it has for the fans. We need to get back into playing the way we were and the form we were in.

“It is tough, I won’t hide away from the fact it’s a sore one losing to them but we need to pick the players up and show the same response we showed the last time.

“It’s about getting back on the training pitch, getting back out there again.

“We have a couple of weeks before the next game and we would have loved to have a midweek match.

“The frustrating thing on Friday is we’ve been on good form recently and I hadn’t seen those sorts of mistakes or decisions.

“In big games like Friday, it’s wee things like that that can cost you – they certainly cost us on Friday.”

The Tangerines set out with a plan to stifle the home midfield but the Dens gaffer is disappointed his team couldn’t put more of a stamp on the game.

He added: “As a team I don’t think we kept possession well enough.

“We never played through midfield which has been a strength in recent weeks and that was disappointing.

“They obviously had a gameplan they had worked on but we still should have been better at that.”