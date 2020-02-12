Dundee advocacy workers to be balloted on strike action

Members of the Unite trade union who work at Dundee Independent Advocacy Support (DIAS) are to be balloted on potential strike action.

Staff are being asked to vote on action in a dispute over an enforced change to employee terms and conditions which the union claims would see holiday entitlement cut back for its members.

If unionised workers agree to take action a strike and an overtime ban is likely to take place early next month at the city advocacy service.

DIAS works with over-65s, those with mental health issues, disabilities and dementia to make decisions affecting their day-to-day-lives.

Regional officer George Ramsay said: “The newly appointed DIAS board have decided to withdraw these holidays.

To make matters worse, the organisation has refused to talk with Unite in order to listen and respond to our legitimate concerns.

“Our members are not willing to accept these changes being imposed upon them and are fully prepared to take on this heartless employer.”

DIAS has been contacted for comment.