Dundee advocacy group workers in bitter holiday dispute allege ‘stressful’ culture

Workers at a Dundee charity set to be affected by strike action were forced to sign new contracts reducing their entitlement to holiday pay, it has been claimed.

Unite-affiliated employees at Dundee Independent Advocacy Support (DIAS) have voted 100% in favour of strike action and an overtime ban.

They say bosses at the charity, which supports vulnerable people in making important life decisions, are exploiting staff and forcing contract changes upon them.

It has already revised employee contracts to cut sick pay to the minimum Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) level – and is now seeking to revoke holidays given in lieu of an annual pay bonus.

The board itself says the majority of workers are happy with the changes – but sources claim the board has sought to exert greater control over employee contracts.

One source said: “This is the second major change to the employment contract – and it is not correct that the majority of staff are happy with the changes.

“Staff were actively discouraged from speaking to each other about the changes being made – and there have been several staff off on long-term sick leave because of stress.

“The culture within the organisation and the changes made to the contracts has not helped with this.”

Unite regional officer George Ramsay said: “The facts, which can’t be disputed, are that these dedicated workers who provide services for vulnerable people, including those with dementia, have had changes imposed to their terms and conditions.

“Any suggestion that there has been a consultation with the workers is deliberately misleading.

“The real picture is that the workers were told that this was going to happen whether they liked it or not.”

But in a statement to the Tele, the DIAS board denied workers had been off with stress.

“Notwithstanding the change to SSP, staff have been absent from work over the past year, none with stress at work and most absences have been confirmed by a GP.

“Staff were fully supported throughout their absences and any personal request to have a phased return to work has been approved.

“The board will not comment further on individual staff, past or present. Any allegations should be directed to the board.”

In 2017, ex-DIAS worker Christine Costello took DIAS to an employment tribunal after nearly eight years of employment, claiming constructive dismissal.

She claimed she had been unfairly sacked and discriminated against due to her sex, sexual orientation and her disability.

It is understood that the case was later settled out of court.