Dundee ADHD group aims to support undiagnosed women with special event this week

It’s a condition that effects hundreds of thousands of adults in Scotland.

Yet women can find themselves struggling to get a diagnosis of ADHD, with their symptoms often being misrepresented as depression or anxiety

Now, ahead of International Woman’s Day on Sunday, the Dundee and Angus ADHD Support Group is organising a special event aimed at bringing together women who are living with the condition and to raise awareness of what help is available in the city.

Sarah McIlravey, who is the group’s Dundee project manager of the group, sat down with the Tele to speak about the challenges faced by woman and girls living with the condition, and how ADHD can impact the lives of those who are diagnosed with it.

“Overall, there is less awareness of what the symptoms in females are so people might not recognise it as easily as they would do in men,” she said.

“It’s more common for females to present different symptoms such as being less hyper-active. Impulsiveness is not always a common trait in females, but it’s more likely to be manifested in inattention.

“So girls at school will be the day-dreamers or sitting fidgeting at the table. But they won’t necessarily be jumping out of their seats or doing impulsive things in the classroom.”

Sarah also highlighted the importance of getting a diagnosis in childhood, arguing that the older people are the less obvious there symptoms may be to medical professionals.

She said: “When an adult goes to the GP very often they are going along with other conditions such as depression and anxiety.

“So rather than doing a full case history, the GP will often go with what is presented in front of them and likely prescribe medication for other conditions.

“The ADHD can then be missed because only a psychiatrist can diagnose it but people are not being referred in the first place.”

Living with the condition, which often causes people to be inattentive and impulsive, can have an impact on the day-to-day lives of those who have it.

“If people are not getting the right treatment then it can effect their whole life including relationships and their work-life, so it is a much bigger picture when you look at it,” Sarah added.

“It’s about what we call the scaffolding. If that child does not have right support network around them, then quite often school and home life can be difficult for them.

“It could lead to not getting qualifications then you have fewer job prospects. It can also effect your relationships as well and sometimes people will self-medicate with drugs or alcohol.

“But there’s definitely better understanding now than, say, 25 years ago when children were just dismissed as that naughty kid in the classroom that couldn’t sit still.”

The Dundee and Angus ADHD support group, which Sarah first got involved with after her son was diagnosed with the condition aged 10, offers advice and support to families as well as youth groups for kids so that they meet others living with ADHD.

But Sarah admits there is an “unmet need” in the city when it comes to providing support to adults, and in particular to women who have the condition which is the driving force behind the group’s decision to host the women’s event this week.

Sarah said: “Thursday’s event will run from 6pm to 8pm and is open to anyone – from people who have been diagnosed or those looking for support because they have a family member with a diagnosis and don’t know what to do.

“We have someone who has the lived experience with the condition coming along to speak which is exciting so I am looking forward to it.”

The event is being held at the group’s at Unit 15 Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street. Those who wish to attend should email Sarah at sj@adhddasupport.org to confirm their attendance, with a fee of £2.50 to attend.