News / Court

Dundee addict threw box at Ann Summers worker and drew blood from policeman

by Ciaran Shanks
June 7, 2019, 6:05 am
Ann Summers in Reform Street.
Nadeem Rubbani, of Mary Slessor Square, had sentence further deferred.

He previously admitted drawing blood from a police officer by scratching him on the arm during an incident at Ninewells Hospital on January 27.

The 32-year-old also threw a box at a staff member at Ann Summers, Reform Street, on April 11 as well as verbally abusing another.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said that Rubbani would benefit from a drug treatment assessment prior to any sentence being imposed.

Defering sentence until later this month, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “It’s either you go to these appointments or you go to custody.”

Breaking