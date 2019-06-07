Dundee addict threw box at Ann Summers worker and drew blood from policeman

Nadeem Rubbani, of Mary Slessor Square, had sentence further deferred.

He previously admitted drawing blood from a police officer by scratching him on the arm during an incident at Ninewells Hospital on January 27.

The 32-year-old also threw a box at a staff member at Ann Summers, Reform Street, on April 11 as well as verbally abusing another.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said that Rubbani would benefit from a drug treatment assessment prior to any sentence being imposed.

Defering sentence until later this month, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “It’s either you go to these appointments or you go to custody.”