John Davis was leading an everyday life until the death of his mother.

Aged 31, he began using heroin in an attempt to cope with his heartbreak — and was soon begging to feed his addiction.

He is just one of the many people who benefit from the work of the Eagles Wings Trust, a Christian charity that exists to help those who are homeless, addicted or in the process of recovery to find freedom from homelessness or addiction.

Volunteers serve soup and other food and drink from a van, Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm, as well as providing essentials like sleeping bags.

Now aged 41, John uses the van — which parks next to West Bell Street — about twice a fortnight.

John, who grew up in Kirkton, said that virtually every person begging in Dundee is addicted to drugs or alcohol.

The trained plumber spoke openly and frankly about his struggle with his addiction — and of his hopes of getting clean and living a “normal life”.

He said: “I started using heroin when I was 31. The catalyst was my mum dying. I was a mummy’s boy and it just broke my heart.

“It was a form of self-medication but then it became a necessity. You don’t enjoy it but you need it just to function.”

John said he had been on detox plans in the past, and hoped to be referred to one in the next six weeks to finally kick his habit.

He added: “When you’re addicted to heroin, you wake up in the morning, and the first thing you think about is, ‘I need £10 to get the monkey off my back’.

“For 10 years everyone has said ‘it will get better’ and I hope it does.

“Everybody gets tarred with the same brush of being ‘a junkie’.

“I used to say that about people myself and now I am one. But I’m honest — I don’t rob, shoplift or deal drugs.

“That’s why I sit on the street and lose my dignity because I don’t want to have to break the law to fund my habit.

“I’m a plumber and was good at my job. I’d like to think I could get back into that normal life.

“Any time I do come off heroin, things seem to fall back in place. I’ve had a decent house in the past and a girlfriend.

“When you get in after a long day of proper hard work, you get a natural high from being busy. That’s better than a drug high.”

John begs in the city centre to fund his habit, claiming it is “the only honest way” for an addict to fund a serious addiction.

He said: “I’ve been in a hostel for about three weeks and I was on the streets for six weeks – properly homeless.

“People who are ‘properly’ homeless – people who aren’t sofa surfing or in temporary accommodation – will sleep different places.

“There are probably three properly homeless people in Dundee at the moment. One I know was living in a tent and others in tenements, places like that.

“What you’ll find is if people are cleaning up behind themselves – not leaving a mess or drug paraphernalia – then folk aren’t as bothered about it. At one point I was living in a loft space in a tenement.”

John praised the selflessness of the Eagles Wings’ volunteers.

He said: “The work they do is brilliant — to do that off their own backs and give their time for others.

“They could be spending that time and effort on themselves but they choose to help us.

“Everybody nowadays seems to be money-motivated but they really aren’t.”

Charity founder Mike Cordiner said there has been an increase in the number of people using the van.

He said: “We usually have about 20-35 people using the van.

“There’s no ‘typical’ person but most have addictions or are struggling with homelessness.

“We are here to help.”