Dundee actor swaps the West End for Shieldinch in new River City role

A Dundonian actor has landed a role on hit BBC soap River City.

Brian James Leys was a regular on the London West End stage but saw his work obliterated as Covid-19 hit and theatres closed their doors.

The 37-year-old from Fintry now has reason to celebrate as he settles in to life on River City.

Brian’s character, Ash King, will arrive in Shieldinch next month.

Pandemic challenges

Brian had a one-off part on the soap in 2015 and was pleased to return in a more permanent role.

“I’m delighted to be back,” he said.

“I was down in London and had a call with the casting director on River City and he sent me a scene to do.

“Even before I got that call I was thinking ‘what is my next move here?’ I had been performing in a musical called Everyone’s Talking About Jamie since December 2019.

“When Covid-19 happened it was literally boom – shows cancelled. We reopened for four shows at the end of last year but it closed again.

“Everyone has had a challenging year.

“Until I got that call about River City I thought I may have to look to a different employment sector for work given the current climate.

“I was packing my bags getting ready to head back to Dundee when the call came in about River City.”

Mum’s delight

Among River City’s loyal fans is Brian’s mum, Pauline, who had to keep her son’s news a secret until his new character was announced.

He said: “My mum has been asking for years ‘when are you going to be on River City?’

“My mum watches it religiously.

“Every time she was leaving the house I thought she was going to tell someone, she was delighted I was going back onto River City.

“I can’t say too much about my character just yet.

“It was great to get on set and start filming and I’m in the process of moving to Glasgow.”

Brian’s character will make his first appearance on June 7.