Dundee actor lands first leading role in fantasy film Dragon Knight – trying to save the world

A multi-talented Fintry man is set to star as a lone knight trying to save the world in his first leading role in a feature film.

Ryan Livingstone, who only started work as an extra around two years ago, has now found himself front and centre in the Hex Studio epic movie Dragon Knight.

The former Braeview Academy pupil and Club Beirut bass guitarist will don his armour in a quest to defeat the “evil enemy” in the dystopian lands of Agonos.

The sci-fi film will see Ryan trying to find the “last dragon” to help him against his foes, as he revealed he had to take sword fighting lessons in preparation for the role.

“I’ve always been interested in acting but I’d studied to write music for film initially – as I wanted to be a film composer,” Ryan said.

“I started off in the role and worked on a few things and through networking I got work as an extra and then got a few small dialogue roles and just built my way up.

“This is my first lead role, we are hoping to have most of filming finished by the end of the year with the intention of releasing it next year on Amazon Prime as well as other platforms.

“I’ve had to undertake sword training as part of becoming the Dragon Knight to take on the evil army.”

The 29-year-old said Covid-19 has had an impact on the filming schedule over recent months, with location changes needed for some of the movie.

Ryan added: “There was initially plans to have this filmed abroad but due to Covid-19, scenes have all been shot locally around Fife.

“We’ve also had to scale back the size of the crews working on filming at any given time but it has been great that we’ve able to get out there and continue to shoot.”

Despite some body blows for the performing arts industry in recent months, Ryan insisted things were looking “positive” both in his acting and music ventures.

Ryan performs alongside mates Craig McInnes, Fraser Laing, and Jordan Linton in the band Club Beirut, who have seen incredible success in recent months.

© Courtesy Club Beirut

Their songs have racked up over 100,000 streams on Spotify, and they gained further recognition after appearing on TV in Japan.

The success has been welcomed by Ryan – and he hopes his acting career can follow a similar path.

He said: “I’ve managed to secure another lead role in a move called Skinjacker, filming starts on that next year.

“Our band Club Beirut have signed up and we’ve also released a few tracks this so it’s been going really well.

“Given the current climate most of the work with the band has been done on Skype so that has allowed me to focus on the filming more.

“It’s certainly my intention to push as hard as I can with both the band and the acting a juggle both.”