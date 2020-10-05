Dundee actor John Dair, who shared the screen with Hollywood greats, ‘never forgot his roots’ during incredible career

He shared a prison with Ronnie Barker’s Fletcher and was murdered by Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

But John “Big Jock” Dair was a Dundee actor who, by his family’s own admission, may have gone “under the radar”.

This is despite he featured in some of the biggest TV shows, films and music videos of the past 40 years,

The former St John’s High School pupil enjoyed a decades-long acting career where he starred alongside Hollywood movie greats Jack Nicholson and Michael Caine.

However, despite working with director Tim Burton, or sharing the screen with iconic band Frankie Goes To Hollywood, the former Nethergate resident never “forgot his roots,” his niece, Margaret Baillie, said.

© James Simpson

Margaret revealed the “larger than life” actor, who died in 2005, projected his own persona onto his characters.

She added: “He grew up in a typical Dundee family of the 1930s. He did his National Service in the Royal Marines before moving up to the Hilltown area.

“He always loved singing and would often sing for the family at gatherings. Uncle John was very much of the Josef Locke style (a tenor) – he had a terrific voice.”

She added: “I’m not sure if he sang in the pubs in Dundee before he moved to London for work in the building trade, with his wife, Gina and their children in the 1960’s.

“I do know he began singing in the pubs around that time as well, he got signed up by an agent and before you know it he’s playing Crusher alongside Ronnie Barker in Porridge.”

As well as proving a smash on the small screen, some of the father-of-four’s most iconic roles came during the 1980s and have now been immersed in the pop culture of that time.

Most notably his appearance in the hit Levi’s 501 commercial, starring Nick Kamen, are among those which are enshrined in people’s minds.

Margaret added: “Although Uncle John was never out of work he was probably one of those actors who went under the radar.

“I still see the Levi’s advert featuring in these ‘looking back shows’ of the old TV commercials.

“He features a lot in the Frankie Goes To Hollywood music video for Relax, you really couldn’t forget him after seeing that. I know my gran never forgot it.”

© James Simpson

Despite becoming a star John would often drive his Reliant Robin up to Dundee to visit his family.

Margaret added: “He would still come up to see family, after his mother and father passed away and other family moved away from the city he stopped coming up but he never forgot his Dundee roots.

“When we look back at his career, I think when we were younger we took it for granted what he did, as we get older we take stock of just how many roles he played.

“There is the mobster role in Batman where Jack Nicholson kills him with the quill and he also starred in Loch Ness with Ted Danson.

“One thing I always felt was he just transferred John Dair onto the screen in all his roles.

“You maybe saw the softer side of him in the movie, Hear My Song – he starred alongside Adrian Dunbar who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty.”

© James Simpson

John’s incredible body of work was celebrated recently through the Real Dundonian History page on social media where some natives remember his time in the city.

Margaret said she even remembers comparing John to our very own Desperate Dan, before adding: “I remember going down to visit him and the family in London.

“I always remember his food plated up like a big Cow Pie it was like watching Desperate Dan. John was a larger than life character who had a phenomenal career.”