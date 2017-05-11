A Dundee actor has hit the big time with a key role in the stage version of The Lion King.

Brian James Leys, 33, from Fintry, is living his dream of performing in musicals in London’s West End.

He is understudy for the part of Mufasa in the production at the city’s Lyceum Theatre.

Brian has only had a few weeks off between starting rehearsals for the show and finishing the previous production he was in — Motown: The Musical at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre.

The former Braeview Academy pupil played a number of roles in the musical — including the Four Tops’ Renaldo “Obie” Benson.

He also starred as Motown record producer Norman Whitfield, who wrote the song Papa Was a Rolling Stone, which was a huge hit for The Temptations.

Speaking of his latest role, Brian said: “This has definitely changed my career.

“I wasn’t planning on staying in London this year.

“I’m just so thankful to be living my dream.”

The champagne flowed after the first show on Monday then it was back to performing.

Brian added: “It’s just great to be surrounded by performers who are athletes and veterans who have toured the world.

“It’s completely different to being in Motown. It’s so much more demanding — blood, sweat and tears go into it.

“I go to the gym to keep my stamina up and keep my vocals in check every day.

“London is great. I recently moved to central London after getting the part with The Lion King.

“You’re treated so well on the West End circuit.”

Brian has had a few TV appearances in the past, playing a part in BBC Scotland’s River City and appearing on Tonight at the Palladium.

A former student at the Graham Street campus of D&A College, Brian credited the institution as where “it all seriously started”.

Eight performances of The Lion King will run at the Lyceum each week in 2017 and they are expected to sell out every time.

Based on the film featuring music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, the stage version of the hit tale debuted at the Lyceum in 1999.