Dundee actor Brian Cox hails success of hit tv show Succession after it scoops gongs at Emmy Awards

Dundee actor Brian Cox hailed the success of his hit HBO show Succession after it won the Best Drama gong at this year’s Emmys.

The series stars Cox as Logan Roy who is head of a family who own one of the world’s largest media companies.

In Sunday night’s awards ceremony, held virtually and hosted by talk-show star Jimmy Kimmel, Succession scooped one of the biggest prizes of the night in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The show also picked up awards for Best Director in a Drama Series and Best Writing in a drama series, while Jeremy Strong beat co-star Cox to the Best Actor in a Drama Series gong.

Succession has been a worldwide hit and Cox said the show is a “phenomenal” thing to be a part of.

He said: “We’re having a great time on it and they are such wonderful scripts, so it’s a phenomenal thing to be part of. With Covid, filming has now stopped, but hopefully we can get going in mid-November.

“But it’s a fantastic cast and we’ve had a phenomenal response.”

Logan just happens to be from Dundee, like the man himself. But the character’s Dundonian roots came about through a circuitous route, said Cox.

“I suggested playing Logan as Scots but Jesse (Armstrong, the show’s creator) wasn’t keen on the idea as he wanted him to be American.

“But then in the first episode I found out he was born in Quebec so I asked if they wanted me to do a Canadian accent, but they said, ‘no, he’s moved around and he has an American twang’.”

But during the making of the last episode in the first series, Cox was approached by fellow actor Brian Friedman, who had just completed post-sync work on a wedding scene where his character proposes a toast to Logan.

Cox said: “He said: ‘You’re no longer born in Quebec, you’re born in somewhere called Dundee, Scotland’.

“I said: ‘That’s where I’m from’.

“I went up to Jesse and asked what was going on and he said he thought it would be a little surprise.”

It also led to the cast jetting from the States to film one episode in Dundee itself for the second series.

“Nobody was more surprised than me, I just thought ‘wow’ okay. So the cast came to Dundee and I had a wonderful time. Danny Huston (the actor who plays banker Jamie Laird) was with me and he said: ‘Well we all know about Logan Roy, but what about Brian Cox?’ So I took them on the Brian Cox tour of Dundee, where I was born, what church I went to, where my school was…”

Cox is proud of his roots in the city that shaped him both as a person and as an actor.

“When I was a kid I loved roaming the city,” he said, with the caveat that he hated the way the medieval aspect of the city around the Overgate and Nethergate was swept away in the ’60s.

“But finally, years later, the Waterfront has been reclaimed, with the V&A, and has become this amazing thing.”