Dundee activists go to London to join climate change protests

Environmental campaigners from Dundee have travelled to London to join a mass protest.

Ten members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) Dundee have been camped out opposite the Houses of Parliament since Monday.

The group launched its latest “international rebellion” at the start of the week, with protesters blockading roads, bridges and government buildings to call for immediate action on climate change.

Hundreds have been detained, but a warning issued yesterday by the Metropolitan Police to decamp to Trafalgar Square or face arrest has largely been ignored.

© Supplied

Kate Treharne has taken two weeks of leave from her Dundee City Council job to make a stand.

She said: “No one from Dundee has been arrested so far. There are 10 of us from Dundee, either getting the train down or getting a coach organised by XR, but we’ve all been here since Monday.

“The police have been very nice, but they have confiscated a lot – gazebos, cooking stuff, things we need to keep our wellbeing up.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“But everyone is here because they are passionate. I don’t understand why anyone wouldn’t feel the same way.

“It is apparent to everyone here that this is a climate emergency and we need to act now.”

XR has been pressuring local and national governments to bring forward deadlines for achieving key environmental targets.

Kate added: “We’ve known of this for the last 40 years but nothing has really been done to stop it – this is crunch time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described XR activists as “unco-operative crusties”.

However, Dundee West MP Chris Law, who stepped out to meet those who had made the trip down south, called them “inspiring”.

He said: “As the MP for Dundee West, I receive more correspondence from constituents about environmental issues than on almost any other topic.

© Supplied

“The prime minister, who has so rudely and crassly dismissed these campaigners, must listen, and the UK Government must urgently match the ambition of the Scottish Government and commit to tackling climate change more quickly and more strongly.”