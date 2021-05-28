Dundee abuser William Petrie branded ‘serious risk’ to women and jailed

A serial domestic abuser who controlled and manipulated a vulnerable teenager has been jailed.

William Petrie, 26, was branded a serious risk to women by a sheriff after he admitted repeatedly harassing the woman, between October and November.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how she tried to keep the relationship secret from her mother after becoming aware of Petrie’s previous convictions.

Petrie sparked the relationship over Facebook when she was just 17 and shortly before he was jailed in February 2020.

He was locked up previously for domestic offences against a former partner and was handed a further prison sentence on Friday.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Petrie: “You have six previous convictions all featuring some form of domestic abuse.

“Significantly, in this case, the complainer was young and vulnerable to control by someone like you.

“During that relatively brief period, you managed to conduct a sustained, escalated period of coercive control.

“You show little or any remorse. I have no doubt you pose a risk of serious harm to others, particularly women.”

‘Secret’ relationship

The court heard how Petrie repeatedly threatened suicide during almost daily disputes.

During one incident in his car at Clatto Park, he told the girl: “Just stop this, we’ll have sex in the back of the car and we can get food,” but she rejected him.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said the teenager rekindled the relationship with Petrie upon his release in October last year.

Mr Duncan said: “She told her mother that a friend was collecting her when it was actually the accused.

“She kept the relationship secret.

“During one incident, the complainer received a number of messages from the accused saying he would kill himself if she did not answer him.”

Following other episodes, she ceased contact with Petrie but he continued to pester her.

He called her more than 100 times in one day and sent her a photo of himself on a bridge after threatening suicide.

‘He’s not enjoyed his time in custody’

Petrie, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pled guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct towards the woman between October 27 and November 14 on Ballindean Road, Clatto Park, Camperdown Leisure Park, Dayton Drive and Kemnay Gardens, all Dundee.

He admitted acting in a coercive and controlling manner, calling her, sending her messages, refusing to desist when asked to do so, threatening to make allegations about her, acting in a threatening manner and threatening to commit suicide.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said Petrie accepted that he would be given a prison sentence.

“He seems to get himself into these toxic relationships and doesn’t know how to deal with them.

“He’s not enjoyed his time in custody and intends to go into work and get himself away from matters such as this.”

Petrie was sentenced to 14 months in prison and made subject to a supervised release order for one year following his release from custody.

He was also given a non-harassment order banning him from approaching or contacting the victim for the next two years.