Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Court

Dundee abuser repeatedly defied court orders to assault girlfriend

By Ciaran Shanks
September 10, 2021, 7:00 am
John McKenzie breached a court order to visit and assault his girlfriend
John McKenzie breached a court order to visit and assault his girlfriend

A thug carried out a “vicious” attack on his partner, breaching a strict court order designed to keep him away from her.

Repeat domestic offender John McKenzie left the woman with a swollen eye after punching and kicking her in her Lansdowne Court flat, Dundee, on September 1.

McKenzie, 38, hit the headlines during the first coronavirus lockdown after repeatedly breaching bail conditions to contact the woman.

One of the incidents involved McKenzie answering a desperate call from the woman to find her pet rat.

McKenzie was jailed this week after he pleaded guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You have a significant record in the last year or two for domestically aggravated offending, particularly towards this poor lady.

“The simple fact of the matter is you were subject to bail conditions which were well-founded judging by the particularly vicious assault you carried out.”

Court hears of continual breaches

The court was told McKenzie had been at a friend’s house before returning to the woman’s flat.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan said: “The witness and the accused became involved in an argument.

“The accused then punched the complainer repeatedly to the face and kicked her on the body.

“Police attended but the accused had left.

“Photos were taken of the woman’s swollen left eye.”

McKenzie, no fixed abode, admitted assaulting the woman and breaching bail conditions, granted on May 6.

He broke the same conditions on September 7.

Solicitor offers ‘little’ mitigation

Defence solicitor Calum Gordon said he could offer little in terms of mitigation, adding McKenzie and the woman are still in a relationship.

According to Mr Gordon, McKenzie was happy to receive a jail sentence if he was being denied bail for reports to be prepared.

He told the court: “There is very little I can say on Mr McKenzie’s behalf.

“He is, unfortunately, unemployed and of no fixed abode.

“There would be the option of releasing him on bail to the Lily Walker Centre and have him return to court the following day.

“Mr McKenzie would be willing to comply with that.”

McKenzie was jailed for eight months.