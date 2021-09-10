Dundee abuser repeatedly defied court orders to assault girlfriend

A thug carried out a “vicious” attack on his partner, breaching a strict court order designed to keep him away from her.

Repeat domestic offender John McKenzie left the woman with a swollen eye after punching and kicking her in her Lansdowne Court flat, Dundee, on September 1.

McKenzie, 38, hit the headlines during the first coronavirus lockdown after repeatedly breaching bail conditions to contact the woman.

One of the incidents involved McKenzie answering a desperate call from the woman to find her pet rat.

McKenzie was jailed this week after he pleaded guilty from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray said: “You have a significant record in the last year or two for domestically aggravated offending, particularly towards this poor lady.

“The simple fact of the matter is you were subject to bail conditions which were well-founded judging by the particularly vicious assault you carried out.”

Court hears of continual breaches

The court was told McKenzie had been at a friend’s house before returning to the woman’s flat.

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan said: “The witness and the accused became involved in an argument.

“The accused then punched the complainer repeatedly to the face and kicked her on the body.

“Police attended but the accused had left.

“Photos were taken of the woman’s swollen left eye.”

McKenzie, no fixed abode, admitted assaulting the woman and breaching bail conditions, granted on May 6.

He broke the same conditions on September 7.

Solicitor offers ‘little’ mitigation

Defence solicitor Calum Gordon said he could offer little in terms of mitigation, adding McKenzie and the woman are still in a relationship.

According to Mr Gordon, McKenzie was happy to receive a jail sentence if he was being denied bail for reports to be prepared.

He told the court: “There is very little I can say on Mr McKenzie’s behalf.

“He is, unfortunately, unemployed and of no fixed abode.

“There would be the option of releasing him on bail to the Lily Walker Centre and have him return to court the following day.

“Mr McKenzie would be willing to comply with that.”

McKenzie was jailed for eight months.