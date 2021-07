A Paul McMullan masterclass helped Dundee to a season-opening 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Brora Rangers.

The winger bagged a brace and two assists to help the Dee to victory over the Highland League champions in front of 500 fans at Dens Park.

McMullan scored either side of half-time, including his first for the Dark Blues, and laid on Paul McGowan’s opener and Alex Jakubiak’s maiden Dee strike on 55 minutes.