Dundee 3-3 Dunfermline: Dee throw away three-goal lead as Pars snatch stoppage-time point

Dunfermline snatched a point with the last kick of the game as Dundee threw away a 3-0 lead at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues were inspired by Charlie Adam – who opened the scoring with a 35-yard thunderbolt – and strode into what looked an unassailable lead with 20 minutes remaining.

However, the Pars got back into the game on 78 minutes through Paul Watson’s header shortly after Adam’s substitution.

And a Declan McManus double, one from the spot and second a free-kick with the last kick of the game earned the visitors an unlikely point.

The home side were forced into one change with Alex Jakubiak missing through injury and replaced by Osman Sow. Former Pars loanee Jonathan Afolabi was back on the bench after his own injury issue.

Jordan McGhee continued in central midfield while Adam took the armband.

Dunfermline boss Stevie Crawford made just two changes despite his team going to extra-time in midweek. Missing were Aaron Comrie and Fraser Murray with Lewis Mayo and the experienced Steven Whittaker coming in.

Dundee started off on the front foot with Jordan McGhee inches away from adding to his goal the previous week. Coming in unmarked at the far post to meet Jordan Marshall’s cross, McGhee’s effort struck the upright before Owain Fon Williams grabbed it.

On 19 minutes, Christie Elliott tested the Dunfermline goalie again with a low effort across goal before the Pars showed their threat.

A slack pass inside from Elliott set the visitors on their way and Kyle Turner did well to round Liam Fontaine before striking at goal but saw his effort beaten out by Jack Hamilton.

The Dark Blues were very much on top but had to wait until the 35th minute to open the scoring. It was worth the wait for the Dee, however.

Adam was given room to stride into in the middle of the park and let rip from 35 yards, sending the ball screaming past Fon Williams and into the top corner.

Moments after half-time it should have been 2-0 as Sow was set through on goal but his finish was straight into the goalkeeper’s body.

The big Swede made up for that miss on 50 minutes as he grabbed his first goal for the club.

McGhee was brought down out wide and, from the free-kick, Adam’s delivery was asking to be finished off. Sow was the one who met it with a glancing header that beat the goalkeeper.

On 64 minutes, Dunfermline had a shout for a penalty as sub Kevin O’Hara went down under the attention of Sow but referee Grant Irvine waved away the protests immediately.

And it was 3-0 five minutes later with Adam once more key. This time he sent in a low corner kick for Fontaine to turn the ball goalwards for his second goal in two games.

With 14 minutes to go, Declan McManus looked to be in on goal only for Fontaine to block. From the resulting corner, Watson leapt highest to head beyond Hamilton and into the corner.

And it was game on once more after Lee Ashcroft brought down Lewis McCann in the area gifting the Pars a penalty. Declan McManus stepped up to make it 3-2 with eight minutes left.

Dundee’s Max Anderson caught Kyle Turner 25 yards out in stoppage time and McManus stepped up to fire a super free-kick beyond the despairing Hamilton to steal an unlikely point with the last kick of the contest.

Dundee XI: Hamilton, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Adam (Anderson 72), McGhee, McGowan, Mullen (Forster 87), Sow (Afolabi 66).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, McDaid, Robertson.

Dunfermline XI: Fon Williams, Edwards, Murray, Turner, McManus, Dow, Whittaker (McCann 78), Mayo, Thomas (O’Hara 54), McInroy (Wilson 46), Watson.

Subs not used: Gill, Bowman, Fenton, Berry.

Referee: Grant Irvine.