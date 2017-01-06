A Dundee councillor has branded the local authority “utterly pathetic” over its response to a recent consultation on possible 20mph zones in the city.

Fraser Macpherson described the SNP administration as having “the momentum of a snail” for its perceived lack of action in the wake of the consultation.

The city-wide questionnaire asked residents where they thought a 20mph limit would be appropriate.

Nearly 1,000 responses were received, with the majority in favour of introducing some 20mph zones.

Mr Macpherson, who originally suggested holding the consultation, said: “Despite a good rate of response, the council’s proactive response has been limited to one trial 20mph zone in the Glens and Johnston Avenue.

“While that scheme is to be welcomed, the council’s response other than this has been utterly pathetic — the issue has been kicked into the very long grass by the SNP administration with no possible further progress until at least June 2018. This SNP administration has all the momentum of a snail.”

Convener of the city development committee Will Dawson said Mr Macpherson should have raised his concerns at committee.

He added it was important to ensure the trial was successful before money was spent on replacing road signs.