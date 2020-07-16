Dundee 20mph limit scheme comes into force on Friday: Is your street included?

Dozens of Dundee streets are to be reduced to a 20mph limit, with the first ones coming into force on Friday.

Streets in Douglas have been signposted and roads marked to remind drivers of the new reduced speed limit, with similar moves to follow in central Broughty Ferry, the Perth Road area and Fintry.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This is one of a raft of what I believe are positive measures that will create a safer street environment in the weeks and months ahead.

“The four temporary 20mph zones will improve road safety in these areas of Dundee for pedestrians and cyclists as we move into the future stages of easing lockdown.

“I’m sure that people will adapt to this change in a constructive way and quickly get used to being able to walk and cycle more safely as ways of protecting public health, supporting physical distancing and preventing a second wave of the virus.”

In total 47 streets in the area will be subject to the temporary speed limit.

Dundee City Council was awarded £460,000 from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund in May, which as well as being spent on the 20mph zones, covers work to close Union Street to vehicular traffic and through traffic reduction on various routes.