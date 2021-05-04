Dundee councillors are set to make trial 20mph zones across the city permanent.

The council has trialled the slower speed zones in streets across Broughty Ferry, Douglas, Fintry and the West End since the first lockdown began last year.

The pedestrianisation of Union Street may also become a permanent city centre fixture.

The changes were initially set up as a trial, but will remain indefinitely if councillors agree at a meeting on Monday, May 10.

They were brought in after funding from the Scottish Government’s Spaces for People scheme, which seeks to promote active travel.

The 20mph zones include those in Magdalen Yard Road, Ruthven Road and more.

‘Constructive’ change

Dundee city development convener Mark Flynn said making the change permanent could “change the face” of the city and improve safety.

“People quickly adapted to the change in a constructive way. They appreciated being able to walk and cycle more safely to support physical distancing and promote public health.”

Officials monitored speeds in six of the streets and found averages varying from 17.7mph on Perth Road, near Step Row, and 25.6mph at Balunie Drive.

The Scottish Government’s Spaces for People Fund initially awarded Dundee City Council £460,000 to fund the zones.

The council plans to spend £350 to advertise the changes.

There are no further costs anticipated as the infrastructure is already in place.

Union Street closed to vehicles permanently

Vehicles will be permanently barred from Union Street, if the plans are agreed. The only exception is loading vehicles between 11pm and 11am.

The city centre street used to be a busy thoroughfare for buses, taxis and cars.

The street has seen more street art and planters installed since being closed off to vehicles last summer.

Pubs on the street have also taken advantage of the extra space and created outdoor seating areas.

Do public support plans?

A survey by Tactran (Tayside and Central Scotland Transport Partnership) found that 63% of people felt 20mph zones has had a positive impact on the areas.

However, that figure takes in respondents across Tactran’s area so is not specific to Dundee.

Residents of some of Dundee’s most iconic streets, including Strawberry Bank, were angered as 20mph roundels painted on streets as part of Spaces for People “despoiled” their view.