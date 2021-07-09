Dundee 2-2 West Ham: Hammers fight back to share Dens Park spoils

Dundee completed their pre-season schedule with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against English Premier League side West Ham.

The Dark Blues looked like they would continue their friendly winning streak after taking a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Charlie Adam and Paul McMullan.

However, David Moyes’ side showed their quality to respond in the second half through Jamal Baptiste and Jarrod Bowen, who struck from the penalty spot.

Stars on show for West Ham

Five hundred home fans were once more in attendance, on this occasion all 1893 Foundation members.

James McPake named an experienced side to face the English Premier League outfit, with new signing Ryan Sweeney partnering Lee Ashcroft in defence.

Up front was Danny Mullen, who missed the win over Leyton Orient on Tuesday, while there was no place for Jason Cummings or trialist Cillian Sheridan. Both trained on the morning of the game instead.

Corey Panter once more took the bench as a trialist, as did goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, formerly of Torquay United.

West Ham, meanwhile, had a number of stars on show, with captain Mark Noble, Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini all starting.

Flying captain

The hosts started brightly but suffered a setback with Danny Mullen going off injured after just eight minutes.

Dundee took the lead on 15 minutes when Declan McDaid swung in a corner from the left for skipper Adam to meet with a fine diving header.

West Ham had been sluggish in the opening stages but showed their quality on 26 minutes when Nathan Holland fed Antonio.

Home goalie Adam Legzdins was out quickly to block the effort, however.

As the half wore on the Premier League side began to wake up, forcing Dundee into some desperate defending.

They went close through Bowen in first-half stoppage time but Legzdins again got in the way of his low strike.

Super sub

The Hammers made seven changes at the break before Dundee sent on Paul McGowan and Paul McMullan on 53 minutes.

Within seconds McMullan made it 2-0, curling in a fine strike from the edge of the area for his second goal of pre-season.

The English side cut the deficit just before the hour when sub Jamal Baptiste knocked in from a Bowen corner.

Bowen proved a real thorn in the side of the Dundee defence and he made it 2-2 after 67 minutes.

A mazy run from the forward was ended by Lee Ashcroft in the area and Bowen stepped up to score the penalty himself.

The remainder of the contest was broken up by a host of substitutions by both sides.

The Hammers will head back to London after the contest while Dundee prepare for their Premier Sports Cup opener against Brora Rangers on Tuesday.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins (Trialist 73), Kerr, Sweeney (Fontaine 68), Ashcroft (Elliott 76), Marshall (Trialist 68), Byrne, McGhee (Anderson 72), Adam (Robertson 72), McDaid (McMullen 53), McCowan (McGowan 53), Mullen (Jakubiak 8).

West Ham: Trott (Randolph 46), Fredericks (Alese 46), Alves, Ogbonna (Dawson 46), Cresswell (Johnson 46), Noble (Baptiste 46), Coventry, Lanzini (Ekwah 46), Bowen (Silva 71), Holland (Diop 71), Antonio (Odubeko 46).

Subs not used: Hegyi, Anderson.