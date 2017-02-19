Dundee 2-1 Rangers: Dark Blues see off Gers at Dens Park

Dundee defeated Rangers for the first time since 2001 with first-half goals from Mark O’Hara and Kevin Holt giving them a 2-1 win at Dens Park.

A spirited display full of fight and endeavour saw the Dark Blues move into the Premiership top six as they piled the pressure on their Old Firm opponents.

Joe Garner did get one back in the second half for the visitors but they couldn’t get through a determined home backline.

Dundee almost took the lead straight from kick-off as Craig Wighton found himself a yard on the left wing. His cross was met by the incoming O’Hara but the former-Kilmarnock man couldn’t get his header on target.

He did find the target on 13 minutes, though, as he gave the Dark Blues the lead. It came from good play on the left by Wighton and Henrik Ojamaa and this time O’Hara finished off the cross, sweeping in from 12 yards.

Dundee were always a threat using the power of Marcus Haber to set up attacks and they made it 2-0 after more good work on the wing.

This time O’Hara found himself out wide and was brought down for a free-kick on the corner of the area.

Full-back Holt stepped up to take, firing in low with his left foot through the runners and finding the far post.

After the break, Rangers were desperate to find a way back into the match and on 50 minutes James Tavernier had a free-kick tipped over by Bain.

At the other end, Dundee’s confidence was high and it showed with Wighton playing a nice one-two with Haber but his cross was just too far ahead of Ojamaa.

On the hour mark, the visitors did find a way back into the contest as Garner fired in from the edge of the area.

Then five minutes later they almost levelled the scorelines as a well-worked short corner opened things up for Miller and his shot deflected off the near post.

Rangers were on top but Dundee were certainly still a threat and had a penalty shout on 70 minutes turned down moments before O’Hara headed a Holt free-kick over the bar.

The visitors threw on Jason Holt and Harry Forrester on in the closing stages and the latter almost made an immediate impact only to skew his effort from close range well wide.

Wighton had the chance to seal the points in the last 10 minutes as he broke through but his deflected effort was well-saved by Foderingham.

Rangers threw everyone forward at the end but Dundee held on for a fine victory.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O’Dea, O’Hara, Etxabeguren, McGowan, Haber, Ojamaa (Williams 80), Kerr, Wighton.

Rangers: Foderingham, Tavernier, Hill (Wilson 30), Kiernan, Garner, Miller, McKay (Holt 77), Halliday (Forrester 77), Hodson, Hyndman, Waghorn.