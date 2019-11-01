Dundee 2-1 Morton: Ness the hero as Dee seal third win on the trot

Jamie Ness was the hero for Dundee as they downed Morton 2-1 at Dens Park to rise to third in the Championship table.

Kane Hemmings gave the Dark Blues the lead on 63 minutes with a header before Morton quickly equalised through Cameron Salkeld a minute later.

However, substitute Ness, only on the park for five minutes, smashed in the winner with 10 minutes remaining to seal Dundee’s third victory on the spin.

After a poor first half, Dundee enjoyed the better of the early action in the second period and finally took the lead on 63 minutes.

Rising for his third goal in two games, Hemmings connected with Graham Dorrans’ cross from the left to nod into the far corner of the visitors net.

However, Morton soon responded and raced up the other end to equalise through Salkeld just a minute later. He connected with Robbie Muirhead’s cross from the left to side foot beyond Conor Hazard in the home goal.

The Dark Blues pushed for a winner, which finally came on 80 minutes as substitute Ness received a pass in the box from Dorrans and smashed high into the roof of the net for 2-1.

Dundee XI (4-2-3-1): Hazard (GK), Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Marshall (Mackie 16); Byrne, Dorrans; McDaid, McGowan (C) (Ness 75), Nelson (Johnson 68); Hemmings.

Subs not used: Ferrie (GK), Meekings, McPake, Robertson.

Morton XI (4-1-2-1-2): Ramsbottom (GK), Welsh, Baird, Grant, Strapp; Jacobs; McAlister (C) (Nesbitt 88), Millar (Lyon 83); Muirhead; Salkeld, McHugh (Sutton 76).

Subs not used: Rogers (GK), McLean, King, Blues.

Ref: Greg Aitken.

Att: 4,228.