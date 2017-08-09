Dundee 2-1 Dundee Utd: Dark Blues into quarters

A pulsating Betfred Cup derby saw Dundee book their place in the last eight at the expense of neighbours Dundee United with a 2-1 win at Dens Park.

A first-half howitzer from Faissal El Bakhtaoui had the Dark Blues in front before Billy King levelled as half-time approached. Then in the second period, Paul McGowan fired in the winner with a fine 20-yard effort.

The draw for the last eight then paired Dundee with Celtic at Dens Park.

With first-choice striker Sofien Moussa injured, Dark Blues boss Neil McCann recalled Marcus Haber to the starting line-up for the first time this season. Also coming in was El Bakhtaoui for Randy Wolters.

For United, both Fraser Fyvie and Scott McDonald made first starts in tangerine.

Up against their lower-league rivals, the onus was on Dundee to make the running and they quickly began to dominate the ball and chances in the opening stages.

They almost got off to the perfect start when a Scott Allan corner bounced off Haber in a ruck of players and bobbled just wide of Harry Lewis’ far post.

The big Canadian then had a great chance to open the scoring after 10 minutes as he rose to meet McGowan’s centre but planted his header wide of the post.

Haber was obviously keen to make the most of his first real opportunity this campaign and created a half-chance for Allan after powering through a couple of challenges in the middle of the park before setting up his team-mate. Allan took the shot on first time but blazed over.

That was the end of the game for United full-back Tam Scobbie who came off worst in the challenge with Haber and had to be replaced by Jamie Robson after just 18 minutes.

Dundee were all over their rivals and had a gilt-edged opportunity to make that count on the scoreboard as El Bakhtaoui stole in behind when William Edjenguele failed to clear. The French-Moroccan had plenty of time to size up the goal but dragged his finish wide of the far post.

On the half-hour mark, though, he made up for that. And then some.

Roarie Deacon’s cross was dealt with by the visiting defence but they couldn’t clear beyond the edge of the area. El Bakhtaoui was waiting, took one touch before firing an unstoppable half-volley past Lewis which crashed in off the crossbar.

The Tangerines hadn’t managed an effort of note on the Dundee goal by this point but changed that on 35 minutes as Sam Stanton cut back for Paul McMullan but the forward couldn’t control his shot.

Stanton had been moved into a central area and was starting to pull the strings for United as he drove forward in the centre of the park before hitting a shot well wide.

The home side were still on top but that was a warning, one they didn’t heed as Stanton turned expertly on the edge of the area before firing a low cross to the back post for King to knock in the equaliser.

After the restart, Dundee were back on top again and El Bakhtaoui almost grabbed his second after Lewis failed to deal with a corner only to see the ball strike Haber in the six-yard box.

Kerr Waddell had the opportunity to grab his first senior goal with a free header from Allan’s free-kick but put the ball over the bar moments before Mark Durnan blocked a goal-bound Deacon effort on 50 minutes.

United weren’t letting the Dark Blues have it all their own way as a McMullan cross flashed across Scott Bain’s six-yard box with McDonald not far away from getting on the end of it.

The derby was ebbing and flowing at this point. Next to come close to getting their side in front was centre-back Jack Hendry as his glancing header drifted wide of Lewis’ far post with Kevin Holt unable to turn it in.

Dundee were back in front in the 69th minute as Allan retrieved a Deacon cross on the left wing, cut the ball back and McGowan stroked the ball into the far post from the edge of the area.

The home fans were bouncing and were almost doing so again on 75 minutes as El Bakhtaoui broke down the right, whipped in a cross on to the head of Haber. The big striker hit the target but Lewis pulled off a fine reaction save to keep the score at 2-1.

With 10 minutes to go, United had their chance after James Keatings forced a mix up between Kevin Holt and Bain. With the goalkeeper scrambling and out of his goal, the ball fell to King but the winger couldn’t sort his feet out and sclaffed the ball wide.

The Tangerines threw all they could at the home defence but Dundee saw the game out to take the derby victory and with it a place in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

Dundee: Bain, Kerr, Holt, Kamara, Allan (Vincent 85), McGowan, El Bakhtaoui, Deacon (Wolters 76), Hendry, Haber, Waddell.

Dundee Utd: Lewis, Scobbie (Robson 18), Durnan, Toshney, McMullan, McDonald, King, Stanton, Edjenguele, Briels (Keatings 74), Fyvie (Murdoch 85).

Attendance: 10,472