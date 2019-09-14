Dundee 2-1 Alloa: Dark Blues get back to winning ways at Dens

Dundee cut the gap to the top of the Championship to four points after a hard-fought victory over Alloa Athletic at Dens Park.

An early goal from top scorer Danny Johnson was cancelled out by Liam Dick’s scrambled equaliser before Jordan McGhee made it 2-1 at the break. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton was the hero in the second half as he saved an Alan Trouten penalty.

Manager James McPake made six changes after the defeat to Elgin last week, giving Rangers loanee Josh McPake a debut and dropping Kane Hemmings to the bench. Jamie Ness missed out through injury.

Returning was Johnson and the former Motherwell man took no time at all to add his fifth goal of the season as he smashed in the rebound from Declan McDaid’s header that came off the bar within two minutes.

The Wasps, though, were back level on 10 minutes as their corner dropped in the six-yard box and Dick found the net via a deflection.

The Dark Blues were looking shaky defending set-pieces but made their possession count up the other end on 38 minutes as the impressive McPake skinned his man on the left wing before cutting across for Jordan McGhee to tap home.

Almost immediately after the restart Jamie MacDonald kept Alloa in the contest, making an excellent save to push Jordon Forster’s powerful header on to the bar.

And five minutes later the part-time side should have been level after Shaun Byrne’s reckless attempt at a block brought down Kevin Cawley. Keeper Hamilton, though, made a top save diving to his left to deny Trouten from the spot.

MacDonald denied McDaid on 65 minutes as he pushed the winger’s header out before Cammy Kerr was denied what looked an obvious penalty by referee Alan Newlands with 20 minutes to go.

Robert Thomson then had the chance to grab a point for Alloa late on but fluffed his lines.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Marshall, Byrne, Robertson, McGowan (Nelson 84), McDaid, McPake (Todd 56), Johnson (Hemmings 66).

Subs not used: Sharp, Mackie, Moore, Anderson.

Alloa: MacDonald, Taggart, Graham, Deas, Dick, Cawley (Buchanan 70), Flannigan, Hetherington, O’Hara, Trouten, Thomson.

Subs not used: Henry, Robertson, Brown, Gilhooley, O’Donnell, Gillespie.

Attendance: 4,453