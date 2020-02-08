Dundee 2-0 Partick: Hemmings double earns Dark Blues first win of 2020 with dominant display

Dundee finally picked up their first victory of 2020 with a dominant 2-0 victory over bottom club Partick Thistle at Dens Park.

Two first-half Kane Hemming goals did the damage for the Dark Blues as they moved back into the play-off places with a first three points since beating the Jags at Firhill on December 21.

Dens boss James McPake made three changes after Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee underwent surgery during the week.

That saw Josh Meekings come in to join Christophe Berra and Jordon Forster in a back three while Paul McGowan returned to partner Kane Hemmings up front and Christie Elliott made his first start.

Andrew Nelson was on the bench after recovering from surgery himself alongside new signing Tom Field.

The home side made a positive start and got the all-important breakthrough on 23 minutes.

It stemmed from Meekings launching a throw into the Partick box and earning a corner. Declan McDaid lofted the kick into the box for Forster to steam in and head goalwards, only to see striker Hemmings knock it in on the line.

Minutes later Dario Zanatta flashed a low shot wide of Conor Hazard’s post before Hemmings got his second of the afternoon on 33 minutes.

Shaun Byrne’s long punt up top was miscontrolled and McGowan was all over the mistake. He played in his strike partner, who brushed off the Partick defence to fire past Scott Fox.

Partick came out with more life about them in the second half with Zanatta a threat but Dundee were still creating chances and went close six minutes after the restart.

First, McDaid saw a low cross kicked away by goalkeeper Fox before Ross Callachan was played in but could only hit the keeper with his effort from inside the area.

On the hour, Christie broke forward but took the wrong option in choosing to shoot rather than pass before Fox again beat out a dangerous McDaid cross on 73 minutes.

On 79 minutes, Dundee lost Callachan as he was stretchered off injured with Nelson replacing him.

With six minutes to go, Brian Graham looked to have the chance to give the Jags a lifeline but he handled when controlling and the chance was gone.

In the closing stages the Dark Blues were happy to see the game out as they moved back to fourth spot, three points behind second-placed Inverness.

Dundee: Hazard, Forster, Meekings (c), Berra, McDaid, Christie, Byrne (Robertson 65), McGowan, Dorrans, Callachan (Nelson 79), Hemmings (Crankshaw 90).

Subs not used: Hamilton, Field, Cameron, Strachan.

Partick: Fox, Penrice, O’Ware (c), Brownlie, Cardle (Gordon 46), Bannigan, Graham, Cole, Zanatta, Barjonas (Saunders 46), O’Connor (Jones 71).

Subs not used: Sneddon, Robson, Austin.

Attendance: 4,816