Dundee 2-0 Buckie: Dark Blues squeeze past Buckie

An underwhelming Dundee squeezed past Highland League champions Buckie Thistle as they made it two wins from two in Betfred Cup Group C.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui fired in a 20-yard effort in the first-half with new signing Sofien Moussa netting his second in two games late in the second half.

A man-of-the-match display from Thistle keeper Daniel Bell kept the scoreline down but Dundee were far from impressive.

As well as giving Moussa his first start in dark blue after his goalscoring cameo against Raith at the weekend, Neil McCann brought Kerr Waddell in from the start and gave Lewis Spence his competitive debut in midfield.

A decent crowd at Dens Park was expectant against the Highland League champions but it was a slow start from the home side and it was Buckie who threatened first.

Stuart Taylor robbed Paul McGowan in midfield and sprinted in behind the home defence but his attempted chip from range was never a threat to Scott Bain’s goal.

After 10 minutes Moussa had the ball in the net for the second time in his short time on the pitch for Dundee after good play from Roarie Deacon. The linesman, though, spotted the Tunisian a good couple of yards offside and raised his flag.

That should have sparked the home side into life but it was Buckie who began to threaten. Both Steven Ross and John MacLeod had efforts before Ross tested Bain with a free-kick from 25 yards. Then dangerman Kevin Fraser stole the ball for the Highland League side in midfield and drove his way to the edge of the area before rolling the ball just wide of Bain’s post.

At that point, the Highland League side had had more efforts on goal than their Premiership opponents but soon Dundee began to dominate.

First Moussa had a decent opportunity but headed over before El Bakhtaoui broke the deadlock on 21 minutes.

After arguments over whether he’d got a touch on the winning goal on Tuesday night, there was no doubt who scored this one as the French-Moroccan turned and made himself room on the edge of the area before smashing a fine finish past the keeper and into the net.

After that the Dark Blues warmed up a bit and tested Daniel Bell in the Buckie goal, firstly through El Bakhtaoui’s low effort before Moussa gathered the ball and set up Deacon only to see his shot kept out by the keeper’s feet.

On the half-hour, a Wolters corner almost squeezed into the goal only to be cleared off the line before the Dutchman gathered the ball again and rattled it off the base of the post from an angle.

As half-time approached, centre-back Waddell was lucky only to see yellow for a scything tackle in the centre circle with visiting fans baying for a red.

The second half started in the same way as the first with Dundee making most of the play but without really threatening until El Bakhtaoui brought a fine fingertip stop from the Buckie keeper on 55 minutes.

On 63 minutes, Kerr fired a shot over the bar but the home side weren’t showing any fluency in attack.

And two minutes later, they were lucky the scores weren’t levelled as Ross latched onto a high ball in behind the defence but with only Bain to beat he rolled the ball wide.

Goalscorer El Bakhtaoui left the action on 69 minutes with an injury, replaced by Danny Williams, leaving Dundee with Moussa as sole striker.

Next to test the excellent Bell in the Buckie goal was Kevin Holt with a snapshot from the edge of the area but once again the keeper kept the ball out.

Finally, though, the Dark Blues got their second goal and Moussa grabbed his second goal in two games as he followed up an Allan shot that was pushed out by Bell.

The Tunisian almost made it three moments later but this time Bell tipped over.

Dundee: Bain, Kerr, Holt, Moussa, McGowan, El Bakhtaoui (Williams 69), Deacon, Hendry, Wolters (Allan 59), Spence (Kamara 59), Waddell.

Buckie Thistle: Bell, Skinner, MacKinnon, Anderson, Dorrat (Maitland 64), McLean, Fraser, Taylor, Urquhart, MacLeod (Angus 64), Ross (Ross 78).

Attendance: 2,774