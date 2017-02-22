A Dundee community group has been given a £135,000 cash boost to fund its garden project.

Every1’s Garden, based at the Maxwell Centre in Coldside, has been awarded the Big Lottery Fund grant to continue developing the garden project for people of all ages.

The service transformed what was once a derelict builder’s yard into a fertile garden.

Community consultation previously identified a need for green space and the resources to grow fruit and vegetables.

And now the project has been given a shot in the arm with a total award of £135,262.

This will bring new investment into after school activities as well as new plant facilities for the base.

Two new jobs will also be created as a result of the funding.

Alison Goodfellow, project manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be given this award.

“It will make such a huge difference to our work in the centre.

“The new funding gives us security for the next three years to develop our project.

“The money will fund two members of staff to help deliver the garden project.”

She added: “We offer help to all areas of the community but this will specifically look at developing our work for young people.

“It will help towards our after school programmes which are hugely popular.

“We do all sorts of activities, our garden Olympics gets a great response.

“Overall it’s going to bring a huge benefit to our users in the community.”

Big Lottery Fund Scotland chairwoman Maureen McGinn said: “I am delighted the Maxwell Centre has been successful in securing this grant.

“The funding will make a big difference where it is needed most and I wish the Maxwell Centre every success as it goes on to develop and expand its project for the benefit of its local community.”

Every year, the Big Lottery Fund distributes millions of pounds, generated by the National Lottery, to community groups and charitable projects.

The fund is responsible for distributing 40% of all the money which is raised for good causes by the National Lottery players.