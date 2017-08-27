Dundee 1 Hibs 1: Bain the hero as Dee earn first league point

Dundee picked up their first league point of the season thanks to a draw against Hibs at Dens Park. An early Kevin Holt penalty had given the Dark Blues the lead but Anthony Stokes levelled before half-time

The home team spent much of the game on the back foot, but an inspired performance from goalie Scott Bain earned his team their share of the spoils

The Dee made just one change from the side that lost narrowly at Aberdeen last weekend, with Paul McGowan coming in for the injured Marcus Haber. That meant Faissal El Bakhtaoui had won his fitness race and made the starting line up.

From kick off it was clear home boss Neil McCann had pulled a surprise. Striker El Bakhtaoui had been deployed in an attacking midfield role and Paul McGowan was operating right up top.

The first opening fell to the visitors in the fourth minute and when Brandon Barker let fly from 25 yards, it took a fine save from Scott Bain to keep the scores level.

Dundee were ahead from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after good play from Roarie Deacon down the right. He cut into the box and as he pushed the ball past Steven Whittaker, the experienced Hibs defender clearly caught him and the winger went crashing to the floor.

Referee Don Robertson immediately pointed to the spot and to his credit there was no protest from Whittaker. Realising his mistake, he simply put his hands to his head.

With Scott Allan missing from the spot at Hamilton a couple of weeks back, Holt took on the duties and made no mistake with the kick, sending it low into the keeper’s left corner to provide the early lead.

Welcome as it was, the goal had come against the run of play and when Barker unleashed another shot from just outside the area, Bain had to be on his toes to touch the ball over. Next a Stokes shot was blocked by Jack Hendry and Bain had to dive at the striker’s feet to smother the loose ball.

Dundee were having to do plenty defending, but in the 31st minute they should have been two up. After a free kick on the right was worked short, Allan crossed and from no more than six yards Holt headed the ball straight into Ofir Marciano’s arms.

Bain was by far the busier of the two keepers and when a Stokes shot was deflected into Murray’s path, the Dundee number one was the hero ago as he touched the former Dundee United attacker’s shot round the post.

The equaliser was only delayed and in the 39th minute Hibs were deservedly level. Whittaker crossed from the left and Stokes produced a superb near-post effort that even Bain had no chance of keeping out.

At the start of the second period Dundee moved El Bakhtaoui up front and McGowan into a more familiar midfield role. McGowan soon showed his worth there, threading a fine pass for Deacon to chase down the right, though his low cross was blocked.

Hibs could have been two up after a terrible mix up in the home defence. After several tight passes, Deacon gave the ball to Hendry near his own box. The young defender probably should simply have booted the ball to safety, but tried to run out of defence and was caught by Murray.

He immediately headed for the box, but failed to punish the error when he ballooned his shot high over the bar.

It was all Hibs and when Marvin Bartley played a great one-two with Stokes, Bain did well to block his shock. Seconds later the goalkeeper was clutching a John McGinn effort to his chest.

Stokes picked up an unusual booked when he knocked Bain over as he ran back after a Hibs attack. That in turn spark heated discussions between the two technical areas and for a time there was more action there than on the playing surface.

Back on the pitch a great ball from McGinn released Barker, but again Hibs were thwarted by the excellent Bain. When Dundee broke sub Randy Wolters fired in a low shot that was well held by Marciano.

Hibs were still on top and another good shot from Stokes produced the by now familiar result _ a terrific stop from Bain.

Dundee were still fighting hard and when El Bakhtaoui broke forward he was just a whisker wide with a low shot from 20 yards.

It was, though, the man at the other end that home fans had to thank for this point.