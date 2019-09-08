Dundee 1-2 Elgin: Ten man Dee crash out of Challenge Cup to League Two City

Elgin City shocked Dundee with a second-half turnaround in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup coming from behind to win 2-1 at Dens Park.

Manager James McPake went with a strong starting line-up looking for a response from the 6-2 derby defeat last weekend. However, he witnessed another collapse from his side as the Dark Blues finished with 10 men.

The first half went well enough as the opening goal came from the unlikely source of Cammy Kerr – just his third for the club. The full-back stepped inside and unleashed a left-foot effort from 25 yards that flew past the goalkeeper on 18 minutes.

Despite the home side’s first-half dominance of the ball, Elgin showed they carried a threat midway through the period as Matthew Cooper forced a good save from goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

In the second half, the chances were all at the wrong end as Kane Hester should have levelled things up when the ball broke to him in the area but he fired wide on 54 minutes. Just two minutes later the League Two side had equalised as Rabin Omar found the top corner.

Shortly after that came a moment of madness from the home defence as young keeper Ferrie came barrelling out of his area to clear a Sean Mackie backpass and caught Hester. The ball fell for Shane Sutherland to knock into an empty net from 30 yards.

On top of going behind, referee Grant Irvine showed Ferrie a red card for the goalie’s challenge and Dundee were down to 10 men.

There was little response from the home side and it was Elgin skipper Brian Cameron who came closest to the fourth goal, shooting just wide of sub Harrison Sharp’s post as the League Two side progressed to the fourth round at Dundee’s expense.

Dundee: Ferrie, Kerr, McGhee, Meekings, Mackie (Sharp 60), Byrne (Anderson 75), Ness (Nelson 46), McGowan, Todd, McDaid, Hemmings.

Unused subs: Forster, Moore, Mulligan, Cunningham.

Elgin City: McHale, Wilson, Spark, McDonald, Bronsky, Dingwall, Cooper, Cameron, Hester (MacEwan 70), Sutherland, Omar (Sopel 84).

Unused subs: Willis, McGowan, Thomson, Scott, Dunn.

Attendance: 1,619