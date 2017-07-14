Dundee 1-2 Bolton: Dark Blues finish pre-season with defeat

Dundee brought their pre-season to a close with a 2-1 defeat to Bolton Wanderers at Dens Park.

Despite making most of the running, the English Championship side showed their class in front of goal with Gary Madine and Josh Vela giving them a half-time lead.

The Dark Blues improved in the second period and grabbed a goal back through Paul McGowan but couldn’t force an equaliser.

Dens boss Neil McCann made seven changes from the midweek victory over Brechin City with Craig Wighton and Scott Bain keeping their places as well as young centre-back pairing Jack Hendry and Kerr Waddell.

New striker Sofien Moussa, however, wasn’t involved after signing a two-year deal at the club in the afternoon.

Bolton, meanwhile, started with a strong XI, boasting a number of former Premier League players including skipper Darren Pratley, David Wheater and Jem Karacan.

In their first match at Dens since the end of last season, Dundee made an early opening as captain-for-the-night Cammy Kerr linked up well with Craig Wighton before Scott Allan met the latter’s cross. Bolton keeper Ben Alnwick, though, was there to gather.

Ten minutes in and the visitors threatened for the first time as Josh Vela timed a good run through the Dundee defence but couldn’t control as the home side cleared.

Defender Jack Hendry swept a header wide from a Randy Wolters corner on 16 minutes before Dundee went behind four minutes later.

There didn’t seem anything on when centre-back Mark Beevers looked up inside his own half but a wonderful long ball dropped over the Dundee defence for striker Madine to run through and poke past Bain.

The Dark Blues had a couple of nearly-moments after that but the visitors showed their edge in front of goal as Vela fired in a second goal after 30 minutes from the edge of the area.

Right-back Kerr was a bright light for the home side and once again powered down the flank, crossing for Randy Wolters on 35 minutes but the flying Dutchman’s header was too high.

Bolton then had another opportunity as Will Buckley was played through by Pratley with a clear sight of goal but his finish was poor and Bain saved.

In the second period, Dundee came out looking to take the game to their visitors with Roarie Deacon replacing Wighton on the right wing for the second half.

After 59 minutes, Wolters tested substitute keeper Mark Howard with a fierce effort from the left with the Bolton goalie beating out the shot.

On 65 minutes, Bolton made nine changes all in one go and Dundee looked to take advantage with Faissal El Bakhtaoui bringing a fingertip save from the goalkeeper.

That would be his last involvement before being replaced by Marcus Haber with the Canadian’s very first touch being the home side’s best chance of the night.

The ball fell to the striker four yards out but he couldn’t beat the Bolton keeper.

They did have the ball in the net four minutes later, however, as Paul McGowan swept in from 10 yards.

The home side continued to press for the equaliser but Bolton held firm to leave Dens with a victory.

Dundee: Bain (Gourlay 80), Kerr (Hateley 76), Holt, Kamara (Spence 72), Allan (McGowan 72), O’Hara (Curran 80), El Bakhtaoui (Haber 72), Hendry, Wolters (Williams 76), Wighton (Deacon 46), Waddell.

Bolton: Alnwick, Darby, Wheater, Beevers, A. Taylor, Karacan, Pratley, Ameobi, Vela, Buckley, Madine.

Attendance: 2,227