Dundee 1-1 Raith Rovers: Raith strike late to deny Dee all three points

A late Frankie Musonda header denied Dundee a second Dens victory on the spin as the were held 1-1 by Raith Rovers in blustery conditions.

A Hallowe’en howitzer from Charlie Adam looked to have been enough for the Dark Blues but indecision from young goalie Calum Ferrie allowed Musonda to head home with four minutes to go.

There were no changes from Dundee’s 1-0 victory over Greenock Morton with the only change in the matchday squad seeing Luke Strachan replace Daniel Strachan. Osman Sow and Alex Jakubiak weren’t fit enough to feature after returning to training during the week.

Former Dees Iain Davidson and Kyle Benedictus lined up in central defence for Rovers with the latter skippering the side.

After eight goals in their first two Championship games, Raith started the match full of confidence and on the front foot.

The hosts, though, were looking dangerous themselves and a trick from Danny Mullen was a treat for the viewers at home as one touch beat three defenders. His shot, though, didn’t live up to the build up as the ball flew well wide.

Moments later, Dundee were in behind with Mullen again involved, playing in Jordan Marshall but the full-back fired into the side net from a tight angle.

After a couple of nearly moments for the visitors, Lee Ashcroft nodded an Adam free-kick just wide on 35 minutes.

Four minutes before the break the deadlock was broken.

Adam found space on the edge of the area and he showed his class by ghosting past a defender before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner.

After half-time, Dundee were in control and were inches from doubling their lead on 57 minutes.

It was a Raith man that went close, however, as Regan Hendry incredibly smashed the ball off his own bar and out from Marshall’s low cross.

On the hour Dan Armstrong cracked an effort just over Ferrie’s bar as Raith reminded Dundee how slender their one-goal lead was.

The Dark Blues had a shout for a penalty when the ball seemed to strike Raith defender Iain Davidson’s arm, however, referee Alan Newlands was unmoved.

As the clock ticked on, the visitors were pushing for that equaliser and with 15 minutes remaining Musonda met a corner at the near post but headed over. Armstrong then brought the first save of the afternoon from Ferrie two minutes later.

The young keeper, though, was beaten with five minutes left on the clock as he came for an Armstrong corner but retreated again and Raith took advantage. Left-back Musonda bundling in the equaliser as the Dark Blues failed to heed the earlier warning.

The point leaves Dundee five points behind leaders Dunfermline at the top of the Championship.

Dundee: Ferrie, Kerr, McGhee, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Dorrans, Adam (McGowan 76), McDaid (Anderson 85), Mullen (Elliott 70), Afolabi.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Robertson, L Strachan, Blacklock.

Raith: J MacDonald, Tumilty, K MacDonald (Musonda 25), Davidson (Mendy 82), Benedictus, Armstrong, Hendry, Lokotsch, Matthews, Tait, Ross (Spencer 72).

Subs not used: Thomson, Arnott, Mahady, Coulson.

Referee: Alan Newlands.