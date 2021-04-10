Dundee 1-1 Morton: Late Lee Ashcroft strike earns Dee point as Hearts celebrate title win

Lee Ashcroft’s 87th-minute strike kept Dundee’s unbeaten streak going as they were held 1-1 at home by Greenock Morton.

Winger Aidan Nesbitt’s goal looked like it had given relegation-threatened Ton victory on 77 minutes after a drab contest amid Springtime snowfall.

Failure to win, combined with Raith’s draw at home to Arbroath saw Hearts crowned Championship winners following their 6-0 win over Alloa on Friday.

Dundee boss James McPake kept faith with the XI that saw off Ayr United so comfortably on Tuesday night.

That included Paul McGowan a day after earning a one-year contract extension.

There was one change on the bench as Osman Sow returned, though, Alex Jakubiak had to wait to take a place in a matchday squad as he missed out despite returning to training.

Morton had former Dee Stephen McGinn anchoring their midfield.

The match kicked off in a flurry of snow and immediately Dundee were on the attack in their new gold third kit.

Despite dominating the opening stages, finding a way through the camped Morton defence was proving tricky for the home side.

And it was Ton’s Luca Colville – scorer the last time the teams met – who had the first effort in anger. Lee Ashcroft, though, made a good block.

The first half meandered on without either goalkeeper involved too much and both teams trying to get to grips with the bobbly surface.

It took 39 minutes for either side to earn a shot on target. It came from a flowing forward move kicked off by Max Anderson before Declan McDaid cut inside and fired goalwards. Aidan McAdams dropped to his right to save comfortably, however.

Moments later Danny Mullen nodded a McGowan corner past the post.

After the break, Dundee looked to inject a bit of life into proceedings as McDaid cut the ball back for Jason Cummings but the striker got his effort all wrong, scooping over the bar.

McMullan was next to try his luck, driving into the box from the right wing but once more his low effort was a straightforward save for McAdams.

On 56 minutes, there was time for a right stramash inside the Morton six-yard box – McMullan stood the cross up for Mullen whose header dropped for Cummings.

The former Hibs man had two goes at getting it beyond the Morton defenders on the line before the ball was scrambled clear.

That was the last involvement for Cummings after he picked up a knock and Jonathan Afolabi took his place.

On 74 minutes, McMullan tried to find another sub in Osman Sow but flashed his centre across goal in front of the Swede.

The match was in the balance but the scales tipped in favour of the visitors with 12 minutes to go.

Lewis Strapp had an effort from the edge of the area saved by Adam Legzdins but the ball squirted out straight to Nesbitt and the winger found the inside of the post.

Charlie Adam was immediately called for and tested McAdams on 85 minutes with a right-foot effort from 25 yards.

From the resulting corner, Adam found Ashcroft’s head but the defender saw his effort cleared off the line by Sean McGinty.

The big defender, though, made no mistake with three minutes remaining as he galloped onto a Sow flick-on before burying the ball into the roof of the net.

The match ended in a frenzy of snowfall but despite a late McDaid goal ruled out for a foul by Sow, there was to be no winner for the Dark Blues.

That left Dundee unbeaten in four Championship matches ahead of a key trip to Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Dundee: Legzdins, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, McGowan, Anderson (Adam 80), McMullan, McDaid, Mullen (Sow 73), Cummings (Afolabi 60).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, Byrne, Fisher.

Morton: McAdams, Ledger, Fjortoft, McLean, McGinty, Jacobs, McGinn (Blues 82), Muirhead (Sterling 68), Nesbitt, Strapp, Colville (Lyon 64).

Subs not used: Oliver, Orsi, McGuffie, Hynes.

Referee: Alan Newlands.