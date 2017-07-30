Dundee 1-1 Dundee Utd: Tangerines take penalty victory

Harry Lewis was the spotkick hero for Dundee United as they beat rivals Dundee on penalties after a pulsating 1-1 derby draw at Dens Park.

However, the sides will have to do it all over again in round two after they were paired together again.

Paul McMullan grabbed his third goal in four games for United as he turned in from close range right on half-time before the Dark Blues battled back with Mark O’Hara turning in Scott Allan’s cross on the hour.

With a bonus point up for grabs in the penalty shootout to decide the winner of Group C, Roarie Deacon saw the decisive penalty saved by Lewis.

In the end, though, that bonus point mattered little as United will return to Dens on August 8 or 9 for the rematch in round two.

Home side Dundee were unchanged from their 3-0 midweek win over Cowdenbeath while Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon brought in Mark Durnan and Scott Allardice for youngsters Jamie Robson and Matty Smith.

The game started at a frantic pace and it was the visitors who had the first sight of goal as Sam Stanton dragged a shot wide before a Scott Allan free-kick tested rookie United keeper Harry Lewis after six minutes.

Mark O’Hara had the first effort on target, finding space and heading Kevin Holt’s corner toward goal but Lewis was there to gather without too much difficulty.

Without a recognised striker, the Tangerines started with Paul McMullan through the middle. Small of stature but with quick feet, the former Dunfermline man caused Darren O’Dea and Kerr Waddell plenty problems, winning free-kicks on the edge of the area.

The first of those saw Scott Fraser shoot straight at Scott Bain from 25 yards before the rain started to pour down.

On the half-hour mark, the home side were pushing for the opener and O’Hara again had the chance with his head. It came from a good passing move between Allan and Paul McGowan, who set up Holt for the cross. O’Hara met it on the run but his glanced header was gathered again by Lewis.

Two minutes later and the woodwork shuddered at the other end as Billy King ran through on the left side of the box only to see his left-foot effort rattle off the near post.

That was a warning for the home side but they didn’t heed it as United took the lead moments before the half-time whistle.

Tam Scobbie won the ball on the left and played it forward for Fraser. He in turn found Sam Stanton in space in the area who cut the ball across for McMullan to squeeze the ball past Bain and give the Championship side the lead going into the break.

And after the break, their tails were up with McMullan pulling the strings. His dribbling set through King on the right side of the box but the former Caley winger dragged the ball wide.

Shortly afterwards Dundee had the ball in the net and it was that man Sofien Moussa once more. The Tunisian thought he had his sixth goal in four games as he nodded in Allan’s shot only to see the linesman’s flag rule it out for offside.

On the hour, though, the home fans were celebrating for real as O’Hara fired in the equaliser. It came from a fine move, starting with Deacon on the right switching across to Allan on the opposite side and his low cross was turned in by O’Hara.

Two minutes later, Deacon drove into the area on the right flank before seeing his low effort pushed out by Lewis in the United goal as the Dark Blues pushed for a quickfire turnaround.

Next up to test Lewis was Holt, recovering after a poor first touch to fire goalwards with his left foot before Durnan headed clear.

With Dundee on the front foot, Ray McKinnon brought on new signing Scott McDonald after 68 minutes shortly before Faissal El Bakhtaoui entered the action.

El Bakhtaoui was the first of the new faces to make an impact, trying his luck from distance but his deflected effort went straight into the goalkeeper’s waiting arms.

In stoppage time, Deacon raced through but dallied on the ball to frustrate home fans and the chance was gone. Moments later, Dundee were inches away from a last-gasp winner as first Jack Hendry hit the post before El Bakhtaoui had a shot blocked on the line by Willo Flood.

United, though, held on and an entertaining derby came down to penalties to decide the bonus point and who would be seeded for the next stage.

First up was the Tangerines’ scorer Paul McMullan who rolled in to get his side going in the shootout. El Bakhtaoui followed that, though, with a poor effort that was pushed out by United keeper Lewis.

Billy King gave his side a 2-0 lead before Randy Wolters sent Lewis the wrong way to make it 2-1.

Lewis Toshney stepped up next to find the corner before Moussa also scored.

Youngster Logan Chalmers was next up but couldn’t beat Bain as the keeper leapt to his right to push the ball out. Skipper Darren O’Dea then made it 3-3 with one each to go.

McDonald was next up for United and made no mistake, finding the top corner. Deacon needed to score his but Lewis was equal to the effort to win the bonus point for his side.

Dundee: Bain, Kerr, Holt, O’Dea, Kamara, Moussa, Allan (Wolters 77), O’Hara (El Bakhtaoui 70), McGowan, Deacon, Waddell (Hendry 80).

Dundee United: Lewis, Scobbie, Toshney, Edjenguele, Durnan, McMullan, King, Fraser (McDonald 68), Allardice (Flood 76), Briels, Stanton (Chalmers 90).

Attendance: 10,460