Dundee 1-0 Morton: Early Jonathan Afolabi strike earns Dark Blues victory against 10-man Ton

Jonathan Afolabi marked his first Dundee start with an early goal as the Dark Blues edged past a stubborn Morton side.

Firing in early on, the Celtic loanee’s strike was the only one of the afternoon as James McPake’s side put the opening day defeat at Hearts behind them.

Ton’s task was made worse late on as Robbie Muirhead earned a red card for continued dissent.

Dundee boss James McPake made five changes from the side that were heavily beaten at Tynecastle. Incoming were goalie Calum Ferrie, midfielders Shaun Byrne and Declan McDaid and attackers Danny Mullen and Jonathan Afolabi.

Jack Hamilton, Paul McGowan and Fin Robertson dropped to the bench while Osman Sow missed out completely and Jordon Forster has broken a bone in his foot.

Captaining Ton was former Dee favourite Jim McAlister.

Last week, Dundee were behind after three minutes. This week they were ahead in five as Afolabi marked his first start with a goal.

After McDaid’s cross was headed out, Jordan Marshall worked his way down the left before crossing low for the Celtic loanee to smash home.

Afolabi almost added a second on 22 minutes after a run in behind from McDaid before Ferrie was tested for the first time three minutes later. The young keeper had struggled with his kicking but was down well to stop a Cammy Blues effort.

Ton came into the game more as the half progressed denying Dundee any easy possession but couldn’t create any telling chances.

They did, though, go close minutes after the restart following a disputed corner award from the referee. Morton weren’t fussed, however, and it took an Adam header in front of Ferrie to stop Markus Fjortoft equalising.

Afolabi was almost in from McDaid’s throughball before Robbie Muirhead smashed over from outside the area.

The former United man’s day would end early with 16 minutes to go as he earned a red card for continued dissent. Seconds after being given a yellow card for mouthing off at the assistant referee, Muirhead’s sarcastic applause earned an early bath.

That didn’t stop Ton threatening an equaliser, however, and Fjortoft again went close with a header from a corner before Aiden Nesbitt’s low shot was gathered well by Ferrie in stoppage time.

Chances, however, had been at a premium all afternoon for both sides and Afolabi’s fifth-minute strike proved to be the difference.

Dundee: Ferrie, Kerr, McGhee, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Dorrans, Adam (Elliott 70), McDaid, Mullen (McGowan 76), Afolabi.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Robertson, Anderson, Blacklock, D Strachan.

Morton: McAdams, Ledger, Fjortoft, McLean, McGinty, Jacobs (Nesbitt 57), McAlister, Muirhead, Orsi (MacIver 57), Salkeld (Oliver 72), Blues.

Subs not used: McGuffie, Strapp, Colville, Omar.