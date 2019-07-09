Dundee 1-0 Blackpool: Dee finish pre-season with victory over Tangerines

Dundee finished their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 home success over English League One side Blackpool at Dens Park.

A 41st-minute Andrew Nelson goal was enough for James McPake’s side as they gear up for Saturday’s season opener at Raith in the Betfred Cup.

The Dark Blues started with three central defenders, Jordan McGhee and Jordon Forster either side of club skipper Josh Meekings with Paul McGowan in behind strikers Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran.

The Dens gaffer also switched dugouts, taking up residence in the former away team bench in front of a decent home support of 2,405.

And the home side started the brighter as McGowan flashed a 20 yarder over the bar within three minutes.

As the half came to a close, though, the English League One side became more dominant but then coughed up the first goal of the game after 41 minutes.

Dee striker Nelson he chased and harried as the Seasiders dallied at the back and got his reward as goalkeeper Christopher Mafoumbi fired a clearance straight off his opponent and into the empty net to the delight of the home support.

The second period saw a raft of substitutions from both sides and the play slowed down considerably.

The English side once more made more of the play but struggled to create much with a long-range Harry Pritchard effort and Matty Virtue blazing over from the penalty spot as close as they came to equalising.

Dundee didn’t trouble the opponents’ goal too often in the second half but came close late on as Lyall Cameron saw his effort blocked and then left-back Jordan Marshall brought a save from the visiting keeper with a low shot on the follow-up.

The Dark Blues, though, had their goal and head into the first match of the new season on the back of a hard-fought victory.

Dundee: Hamilton, McGhee, Forster, Meekings, Todd, Ness, Byrne, McGowan, McDaid, Curran, Nelson.

Subs: Ferrie, Kerr, Strachan, Cunningham, Robertson, Marshall, Anderson, Cameron, Mulligan, Fisher.

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Devitt, Delfouneso, Spearing, Kaikai, Feeney, Thompson, Tilt, Gnanduiller, Nottingham, Shaw.

