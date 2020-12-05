Dundee 1-0 Arbroath: Paul McGowan’s superb solo goal gets Dee back to winning ways

A wonderful solo goal from Paul McGowan earned Dundee their first win in four matches as they edged past Arbroath at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues had to work for their second Championship win of the season with both goalkeepers pulling off impressive saves throughout.

McGowan’s 35th minute strike was the difference between the sides with the Red Lichties still awaiting their first victory of the campaign.

There was one change in the Dark Blues starting XI with striker Danny Mullen returning after self-isolation and replacing Jonathan Afolabi who hadn’t recovered from a hamstring complaint.

Jack Hamilton remained in goal with Adam Legzdins still out and faced brother Colin in the Lichties line-up that also included former Dee Bobby Linn among four changes from the cup defeat to Dunfermline.

On the bench for Dick Campbell’s side was Dens hero Rab Douglas at the age of 48.

After a minute’s silence in memory of Dundee league winner Bobby Wishart who sadly passed away this week, the match started in the nippy sunshine.

The Dark Blues had the ball in the net after just seven minutes but Mullen had strayed offside before the visitors showed their threat.

First a dangerous Linn cross flashed across the six-yard box, evading everyone before Michael Ruth ran in on goal on 17 minutes.

The wide man cut inside Jordan Marshall and looked certain to score only to see his effort blocked by Hamilton in the Dundee goal.

Derek Gaston in the Arbroath goal matched that save and then some with two excellent stops.

First he denied Christie Elliott as he got on the end of a McGowan throughball before a tremendous save prevented a first senior goal for Max Anderson on 31 minutes.

McGowan was running the show for the Dark Blues in the opening half and got his rewards with the opening goal on 35 minutes.

The experienced midfielder picked the ball up in the middle of the park and drove at the Arbroath defence before pinging a shot from 20 yards in off the post with the outside of his foot.

It was an excellent strike and it looked like Dundee might get the chance for a second as Tam O’Brien handled in the area but the ref waved play on.

Shortly after the restart the home side were on the attack again as Elliott saw a wayward cross flick off Gaston’s crossbar.

On 54 minutes, Mullen sent a curling effort wide of the far post before Dale Hilson had a golden chance to equalise.

The former Dundee United forward had a clear look at goal but smashed the shot well over the bar under pressure from Liam Fontaine.

Minutes later the Red Lichties went even closer as Jason Thomson met a Michael McKenna header only for Hamilton to pull off a great save to keep the home side’s lead.

The quality in the match faded as the second half progressed with Dundee unable to revive their first-half performance.

They almost added a second late on but Mullen saw his effort from 20 yards deflected wide of the post.

The win sees James McPake’s side move up to sixth place in the Championship table.

Dundee XI: J Hamilton, Elliott, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Adam, Anderson (Sow 75), McGowan, Jakubiak (McDaid 64), Mullen.

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, McGhee, Forster, Robertson.

Arbroath XI: Gaston, Thomson, Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Gold, Virtanen (McKenna 37), Hilson, Ruth (Stewart 67), Craigan, Linn (Donnelly 70).

Subs not used: Whatley, Swankie, Doolan, Douglas.

Referee: Chris Graham