Dundee 0 ICT 0 : Dee held by Caley in Dens draw

Dundee had to settle for a share of the spoils as they were held by Inverness Caley Thistle in stuffy conditions at Dens Park.

On a hot and sticky afternoon neither side hit top gear and the goalless outcome was a fair, if frustrating, result.

Dundee welcomed back striker Kane Hemmings after his missed the narrow Betfred Cup defeat against Aberdeen on Sunday because of a minor knock.

And on the bench was teenager Josh McPake, signed on loan from Rangers earlier in the week.

Missing was midfielder Jamie Ness, a late call off after he was laid low by illness.

The home side made the early running, but when Aaron Doran skipped past a couple of challenges and shot from 25 yards, it took a fine stop by Jack Hamilton to keep the scores level.

A good passing move at the other end saw the ball worked to Danny Johnson. His shot was well struck, but Mark Ridgers in the Caley goal saved well.

Both teams were knocking the ball around without creating much, but Dee skipper Paul McGowan went close when he curled a 20-yarder just over in the 31st minute.

Dundee were having a good spell and shortly after, Declan McDaid saw a fine free kick well saved by Ridgers.

Two minutes before the break Shaun Byrne set up Hemmings for a shot, but he pulled his angled drive a foot wide.

Just over two minutes into the second half Doran went close again for the visitors when he shot inches over from the edge of the area.

As Dundee looked for the opener, Johnson saw a low shot deflected just wide as he tried to capitalise on a James Keatings error.

The home side were working hard to break the deadlock, but for all their effort chances were few and far between.

In a bid add that vital spark in the final third, on the hour mark James McPake handed a debut to his namesake Josh as he replaced Johnson.

It was clear the home team were not prepared to settle for a point and shortly after another attacker, Andrew Nelson, was sent on for teenager Fin Robertson.

With seven minutes left Hemming missed a glorious chance when he headed over unchallenged from a McDaid free kick.

And that meant a point was all Dundee were going to get.