Dundee 0-7 Aberdeen: Dons smash Dark Blues at Dens

Dundee’s miserable record against Aberdeen continued as they were ripped apart by a rampant Dons, losing 7-0 at Dens Park.

After an early Andy Considine header put them ahead, the visitors flew into a first-half lead as Adam Rooney, Kenny McLean and then Considine again made it 4-0 at the break.

Ryan Jack netted No 5 just minutes after the restart and Niall McGinn grabbed the sixth on 73 minutes. Then left-back Considine remarkably grabbed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining.

Without striker Marcus Haber, Faissal El Bakhtaoui was the only recognised frontman in the Dundee line-up as Nick Ross made his first start since the last time the teams met at the end of January.

That day it finished in a comfortable win for Aberdeen and it ended up that way again as the Dons ripped Dundee apart throughout.

Early on Considine gave a warning of what was to come as he headed over from a corner after seven minutes as the visitors put early pressure on a clearly shaky Dundee defence.

Then, once again from a corner, Considine escaped his marker to nod in the opening goal after 15 minutes.

And nine minutes later, the Dons were cruising as Adam Rooney swept a header beyond Scott Bain in the Dundee goal to make it 2-0.

The contest was barely half-an-hour old as Kenny McLean put the result beyond doubt as he found himself in space inside the area and fired across Bain and into the corner for 3-0.

More calamitous defending was to follow as Considine ghosted in beyond a static defence to nod in his second at the far post for No 4.

At half-time, manager Paul Hartley threw on Craig Wighton and Henrik Ojamaa to try and restore a bit of pride for the Dark Blues.

The Estonian made an impact, holding off his man to feed El Bakhtaoui who smashed a decent low effort wide from 20 yards.

There was no improvement at the back, however, as Jonny Hayes powered into the Dundee area before Ryan Jack swept the cross in at the back post to make it 5-0.

And they weren’t finished there as Kevin Holt was caught in possession on the edge of the area by Ryan Christie who set up McGinn to knock in the Dons’ sixth after 73 minutes.

Then came Considine’s moment to remember as he grabbed his hat-trick prodding past Bain from close-range on 83 minutes.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O’Dea, Hateley (Ojamaa 46), O’Hara, Ross (Wighton 46), McGowan, El Bakhtaoui, Kerr, Gomis.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Shinnie, Considine, Taylor, McLean (Christie 61), Rooney, McGinn (Ross 75), Hayes (Wright 69), O’Connor, Jack.

Attendance: 7,314