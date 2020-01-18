Dundee 0-3 Motherwell: Steelmen stroll to cup win at Dens as home fans stay away

Motherwell eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win over Dundee at a sparsely-filled Dens Park.

Just 1,000 home fans turned up to see their side take on the Steelmen and suffer yet another disappointing home defeat.

First-half goals from Chris Long had the Premiership side in control before any hopes of a second-half comeback were extinguished following a Jack Hamilton howler to gift Long his third of the evening.

Dark Blues boss James McPake made three changes to his side from their last outing as Declan McDaid and Jamie Ness returned from injury. Shaun Byrne also came in as Fin Robertson, Danny Johnson and Sean Mackie dropped out. New loan signing Ross Callachan was on the bench.

Former Dees Declan Gallagher and Mark O’Hara started for the Steelmen.

The top-flight visitors had the better of the opening stages and created the first chance of note as Liam Polworth turned the ball goalwards. Hamilton was equal to that in the Dundee goal before James Scott flashed a fierce effort just wide of the far post.

On 19 minutes, the Dark Blues tested Mark Gillespie for the first time as McDaid went for goal from wide but the keeper was down to meet the effort.

On 21 minutes, the home dugout were raging after referee Steven McLean awarded the visitors a soft free-kick on the edge of the area after letting a challenge on Graham Dorrans go.

And Motherwell made it count as Long’s strike from 20 yards took a heavy deflection off Dorrans to find the bottom corner and give the Premiership side the lead.

Six minutes later Dundee were almost level as Kane Hemmings jumped with the ‘Well goalie and headed goalwards but Richard Tait was there to clear off the line.

Just seconds later it was 2-0 as Polworth played in Long and the striker made no mistake, curling past Hamilton to put his side firmly in control.

At the break, new boy Callachan came on to make his debut and there was almost an immediate response in the second half as Hemmings turned a Dorrans free-kick onto the bar on 47 minutes.

Seconds later McDaid flashed a 25-yard effort just wide as the Dark Blues tried to get back into the contest.

There was a lot more life about the home side second half and substitute Danny Johnson almost made an instant impact off the bench, taking on his old side and shooting just wide with his first involvement.

McDaid was proving a real threat and his deflected effort on 72 minutes almost squeezed through to Hemmings before Cammy Kerr met a Dorrans cross with a flicked header but only found the goalie’s arms.

Two minutes later the contest was over.

Long had his hat-trick and it was a gift from Dee keeper Hamilton. The striker hit one from distance that seemed simple for the goalie but he fumbled it into the corner to knock the stuffing out of his team.

Long could have added a late fourth but fired wide after beating Jordan McGhee with three minutes to go.

It made no difference, however, as ‘Well dumped Dundee out of the cup.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, McGhee, Meekings, Marshall, Ness (Callachan 46), Byrne (Johnson 66), Dorrans, McGowan (Cameron 76), McDaid, Hemmings.

Subs not used: Ferrie, Forster, Robertson, Strachan.

Motherwell: Gillespie, Tait, Gallagher, Hartley, Carroll, Polworth (Donnelly 64), O’Hara, Campbell, Hylton (Seedorf 30), Long, Scott (Ndjoli 76).

Subs not used: Carson, Mugabi, Grimshaw, Manzinga.

Attendance: 2,407