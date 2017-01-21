Dundee 0-2 St Mirren: Dee crash out of Scottish Cup

Dundee were made to rue missed chances as they crashed out of the Scottish Cup at home to Championship basement boys St Mirren.

Goals in each half from John Sutton and Jack Baird saw the Buddies through to the fifth round with a 2-0 win.

The Dark Blues almost got off to the perfect start as Tom Hateley played in Marcus Haber but with only the keeper to beat the Canadian rattled the post.

The visitors were posing a threat and took the lead after Stevie Mallan was dispossessed. The ball fell kindly to ex-Dundee striker Sutton who made no mistake, finishing low into the corner.

As the half came to a close, Dundee should have been level. Craig Wighton saw an effort from an angle tipped over and then from the resulting corner Haber missed a header from inside the six-yard box.

Then came the sucker punch as Baird put the Buddies 2-0 up after the home side failed to clear a corner minutes after the restart.

Manager Paul Hartley threw on Michael Duffy and Danny Williams with half an hour to go and the two combined with 74 minutes on the clock but Williams couldn’t bundle the ball in at the back post.

Dundee pushed men forward as game headed to a close but it was too little too late as the Paisley side held on.

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Hateley (Duffy 57), O’Hara, Etxabeguren, McGowan, El Bakhtaoui (Williams 57), Haber, Gadzhalov, Kerr, Wighton.

St Mirren: O’Brien, Magennis (Whyte 73), Baird, MacKenzie, Irvine, Fjelde, Storie, McAllister (MacPherson 90), Mallan, Morgan, Sutton (Clarkson 84).

Attendance: 3,622